April 10, 2021

Charles Knatt (Courtesy photo)

Aggravated robbery indictment follows neighborhood shooting

By PA News

Published 12:25 am Saturday, April 10, 2021

A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old Port Arthur man on a charge of shooting another man during a March 15 robbery and allegedly stealing a BMW car on Oct. 21.

According to the probable cause affidavit for arrest, Port Arthur Police contend Charles Robert Knatt was armed with a handgun and was in the passenger-side of a truck he and another man allegedly stole from a man in the 3800 block of Chevy Chase Lane.

As the truck drove off, a man was seen reaching over the truck and firing multiple rounds in the direction of a homeowner and striking him in the arm.

Security video at the home captured the violence and a suspect police believe is Knatt.

Knatt was reportedly seen wearing the same hoodie earlier that morning in security video from a local apartment complex, the document read.

Knatt allegedly went to the police station and made a statement regarding the shooting but denied getting into the truck.

The Port Arthur man was also indicted this week on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle stemming from an Oct. 21 theft in the 8300 block of Candlelight Circle.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the car owner had left her keys and purse in the 2017 BWM the evening before.

Once the crime was reported, police entered the information in a national database. Later the next day the owner located the vehicle at Stonegate Apartments in Port Arthur, which is near her home, the document says. Surveillance video from the apartments showed a male driver and a female passenger get out of the stolen vehicle.

A witness was interviewed and named the driver as “CK,” who was then linked to the accused.

During an interview Knatt reportedly told police he got the stolen BMW from someone he knew who was involved in other stolen vehicles. The person he named was already incarcerated in the Jefferson County jail at the time of the incident.

Knatt remains in the jail on a number of charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (times two), evading arrest/detention with motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, theft of firearm, aggravated robbery and Class B trespassing with bonds totaling $349,000.

