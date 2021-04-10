expand
April 10, 2021

Queenasia Miracle Jones Walker and Timothy Dwayne Walker (Courtesy photo)

Police: Man, woman jump 64-year-old Whataburger motorist because of car honk

By PA News

Published 12:42 am Saturday, April 10, 2021

A Beaumont man and woman accused of beating a man who honked at them in the drive-thru lane of a Whataburger were each indicted this week on a charge of aggravated assault.

The indictments list Timothy Dwayne Walker, 45, and Queenasia Miracle Jones Walker, 24, on the charges.

According to court documents, Beaumont police were called to Whataburger, 140 S. Dowlen Road, at 1:17 a.m. Jan. 17, where the victim said an unknown man and woman assaulted him after honking his horn at them.

During the assault, the document read, the man and woman caused him to fall to the ground, after which they kicked him repeatedly.

An officer noted the victim had cuts and bruises.

Previously released information from BPD listed the victim’s age as 64.

On Feb. 24, photos taken from surveillance video of the two suspects were posted to social media and Crime Stoppers received tips with information identifying the man and woman. The victim reportedly stated the photos were of the two who assaulted him.

Timothy Walker and Queenasia Walker have since bonded out of jail.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

