Nederland Police Department arrests: March 29-April 4
Nederland Police Department officers arrested for the following individuals from March 29 to April 4:
- Richard Couch, 45, warrant other agency
- Casey Miller, 19, Nederland warrants
- Dennis Guillory, 38, driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon
- Jason Powell, 44, warrant other agency
- Sarah Hendricks, 37, warrant other agency
- Alexander Boyd, 28, warrant other agency
- Jason Hatchel, 40, pubic intoxication
- Austin Wilson, 38, public intoxication
- Derrick Wales, 32, public intoxication
- Isaac Mendoza, 23, driving while intoxicated
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 29 to April 4:
March 29
- An assault was reported in the 200 block of Memorial Boulevard.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence in the 3100 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of Avenue E.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1200 block of North 27th Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 3500 block of FM 365 in Port Arthur.
March 30
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of North 22nd Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 500 block of North 10th Street.
- Injury to a child was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
March 31
- An officer received information in the 500 block of Avenue D.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animal and a dog at large was reported in the 1400 block of North 25th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2800 block of Avenue M.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2800 block of Avenue M.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 12th Street.
- Two people were found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of North 12th Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of North 12th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2500 block of Avenue B.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Avenue C.
April 1
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.
- Assault against elderly or disabled individual was reported in the 3300 block of Terrace Drive.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
April 2
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3500 block of Pine Lane.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 800 block of N Twin City Highway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue N.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
April 3
- Burglary of a vehicle and theft was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
April 4
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence in the 1000 block of South 23rd Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2200 block of Canal Avenue.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2800 block of Helena Avenue.
- Continuous sexual abuse of a young child was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 8700 block of Tara Lane in Port Arthur.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 8700 block of Tara Lane in Port Arthur.