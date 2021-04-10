Nederland Police Department arrests: March 29-April 4

Nederland Police Department officers arrested for the following individuals from March 29 to April 4:

Richard Couch, 45, warrant other agency

Casey Miller, 19, Nederland warrants

Dennis Guillory, 38, driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Jason Powell, 44, warrant other agency

Sarah Hendricks, 37, warrant other agency

Alexander Boyd, 28, warrant other agency

Jason Hatchel, 40, pubic intoxication

Austin Wilson, 38, public intoxication

Derrick Wales, 32, public intoxication

Isaac Mendoza, 23, driving while intoxicated

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 29 to April 4:

March 29

An assault was reported in the 200 block of Memorial Boulevard.

Terroristic threat was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence in the 3100 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of Avenue E.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1200 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 3500 block of FM 365 in Port Arthur.

March 30

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of North 22 nd Street.

Street. Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 500 block of North 10 th Street.

Street. Injury to a child was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

March 31

An officer received information in the 500 block of Avenue D.

Cruelty to non-livestock animal and a dog at large was reported in the 1400 block of North 25 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2800 block of Avenue M.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2800 block of Avenue M.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 12 th Street.

Street. Two people were found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of North 12 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of North 12 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2500 block of Avenue B.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Avenue C.

April 1

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.

Assault against elderly or disabled individual was reported in the 3300 block of Terrace Drive.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3700 block of Avenue H.

April 2

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3500 block of Pine Lane.

An officer assisted another agency in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

An officer assisted another agency in the 800 block of N Twin City Highway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue N.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 400 block of South 25 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 400 block of South 25th Street.

April 3

Burglary of a vehicle and theft was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

April 4