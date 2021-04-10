expand
Ad Spot

April 11, 2021

Nome motorist killed in single-vehicle crash Saturday on FM 1406 in Jefferson County

By PA News

Published 9:47 pm Saturday, April 10, 2021

At approximately 4:15p.m. Saturday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to single vehicle crash on FM 1406, near mile marker 454, in Jefferson County.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates a 2006 Dodge pickup truck was traveling northbound on FM 1406.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Dodge pickup truck was attempting to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone.

As the Dodge entered a curve and began to pass, the driver met an oncoming vehicle.

To avoid a head-on collision, the driver of the Dodge veered to the right and traveled off the roadway.

In an attempt to get the vehicle back onto the road, the driver over-corrected and lost control.

The vehicle traveled back across northbound and southbound traffic lanes of FM 1406 and continued off the road.

The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest on its top.

The driver, a 27-year-old Dalton William Horn of Nome was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Travis McCall at the scene.

Horn was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nome motorist killed in single-vehicle crash Saturday on FM 1406 in Jefferson County

Port of Port Arthur receives PPE donated by King of Jordan

Aggravated robbery indictment follows Port Arthur neighborhood shooting

Kim Hoyt welcomes leadership role at Indorama & in the community

Beaumont

Nome motorist killed in single-vehicle crash Saturday on FM 1406 in Jefferson County

Local

Port of Port Arthur receives PPE donated by King of Jordan

Local

Aggravated robbery indictment follows Port Arthur neighborhood shooting

Business

Kim Hoyt welcomes leadership role at Indorama & in the community

Entertainment

Nederland High School band’s legacy of excellence extends generations

Local

Port Arthur PD detective retires after 34 years to begin new career at DA’s office

Education

New Nederland High School promises upgraded educational approach

Local

AFFIDAVIT: Ex-boyfriend stabbed dog 13 times

Business

2-story restaurant/bar slated for latest Port Neches riverfront development

Beaumont

Police: Man, woman jump 64-year-old Whataburger motorist because of car honk

Lifestyle

New Medical Center president Josh Snow talks importance of Port Arthur hospital standard

Check this Out

Former quarterback, prisoner Damon West details next route with help from his wife

Local

Port Arthur man indicted for 2 aggravated robberies

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 29-April 4

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: ‘Happy Hour Bible Study’ planned, drive-thru pantry scheduled

Local

Weather Service details threat of winds, hail and tornadoes

Local

Vehicle description released following Thursday shooting near convenience store that wounded man

Groves

See the listing of 71,000 feet of roadway repair ticketed in Mid-County

Check this Out

Port Arthur, Mid-County police say heroin & meth use driving local crime

Local

Police: Port Arthur man indicted for unprovoked Louis Manor killing

Local

ON THE MENU — The Avenue Coffee and Café finds home in Mid-County

Local

New fast food option announced for Port Arthur

Local

Eloy Vega welcomed as Port Neches Fire Chief

Local

2nd Port Arthur man arrested following game room robbery inside washateria