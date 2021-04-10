expand
Ad Spot

April 10, 2021

Devien Cohea (Courtesy photo)

Port Arthur man indicted for 2 aggravated robberies

By PA News

Published 12:21 am Saturday, April 10, 2021

A 17-year-old from Port Arthur was recently indicted for his reported connection to two aggravated robberies in Beaumont.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Devien Cohea on two counts of aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest/detention in a vehicle and felony theft of a firearm for crimes that reportedly occurred Feb. 2 and 3.

Beaumont police were called to a set of apartments at 2250 West Virginia Street on Feb. 2, where a woman told officers multiple men robbed her at gunpoint of her iPhone 12. The men reportedly were in a Chevrolet 4-door truck with a blue line sticker on the back window.

Later the same night, two armed men got out of a Chevrolet truck with the same description in the 2500 block of Cable Avenue and robbed a man before fleeing, according to the probable cause affidavit.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 3, a patrol officer noticed a 2012 Chevrolet truck matching the suspect vehicle description at a gas station in the 1400 block of Washington. A chase ensued and ended when the driver lost control in the intersection of Euclid Street and Avenue E in Beaumont.

Police said the driver, identified as Cohea, was reportedly in possession of a firearm.

Cohea allegedly made a statement to police about his suspected involvement in the two previous aggravated robberies.

Police said the Chevrolet truck was stolen from Port Arthur, as was the firearm.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

New Nederland High School promises upgraded educational approach

AFFIDAVIT: Ex-boyfriend stabbed dog 13 times

2-story restaurant/bar slated for latest Port Neches riverfront development

Police: Man, woman jump 64-year-old Whataburger motorist because of car honk

Education

New Nederland High School promises upgraded educational approach

Local

AFFIDAVIT: Ex-boyfriend stabbed dog 13 times

Business

2-story restaurant/bar slated for latest Port Neches riverfront development

Beaumont

Police: Man, woman jump 64-year-old Whataburger motorist because of car honk

Lifestyle

New Medical Center president Josh Snow talks importance of Port Arthur hospital standard

Check this Out

Former quarterback, prisoner Damon West details next route with help from his wife

Local

Port of Port Arthur receives PPE donated by King of Jordan

Business

Kim Hoyt welcomes leadership role at Indorama & in the community

Entertainment

Nederland High School band’s legacy of excellence extends generations

Local

Aggravated robbery indictment follows neighborhood shooting

Local

Port Arthur man indicted for 2 aggravated robberies

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 29-April 4

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: ‘Happy Hour Bible Study’ planned, drive-thru pantry scheduled

Local

Port Arthur PD detective retires after 34 years to begin new career at DA’s office

Local

Weather Service details threat of winds, hail and tornadoes

Local

Vehicle description released following Thursday shooting near convenience store that wounded man

Groves

See the listing of 71,000 feet of roadway repair ticketed in Mid-County

Check this Out

Port Arthur, Mid-County police say heroin & meth use driving local crime

Local

Police: Port Arthur man indicted for unprovoked Louis Manor killing

Local

ON THE MENU — The Avenue Coffee and Café finds home in Mid-County

Local

New fast food option announced for Port Arthur

Local

Eloy Vega welcomed as Port Neches Fire Chief

Local

2nd Port Arthur man arrested following game room robbery inside washateria

Local

Port Arthur man sentenced to 40 years for killing girlfriend