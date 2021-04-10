expand
April 10, 2021

RELIGION BRIEFS: ‘Happy Hour Bible Study’ planned, drive-thru pantry scheduled

First Church of God, 3800 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., will host a 10:30 a.m. service Sunday titled “Get Out of Your Comfort Zone.” Masks are worn and available. Social distancing guidelines are in place.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature “Happy Hour Bible Study” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be Sunday School Superintendent Pamela Joyce Anderson.For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., continues the teaching series Prospering God’s Way through a Pandemic Plague during the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service brought by Director of Evangelism and Counseling Rev. Harry Abrams Jr.For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Charlotte’s Cupboard will host a drive-thru food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon April 17 at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive. Charlotte’s Cupboard is open to everyone.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.

