Vehicle rear-ends 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 leading to major response

At approximately 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County.

The crash occurred near Taylors Bayou and involved a commercial motor vehicle.

The initial crash investigation indicates that an 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound on IH-10 when it was rear-ended by a passenger vehicle.

All occupants in the passenger vehicle have been safely removed from the vehicle.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported by medical helicopter to Hermann Memorial hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger, a minor child, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with unknown injuries.

At this time, all eastbound traffic lanes of I-10 remain closed as Troopers continue to investigate this crash.