April 12, 2021

Christian Gutierrez, telecommunications officer with the Port Arthur Police Department, gets ready to take a call at the police station in this photo taken in April 2018.

Celebrating law enforcement dispatchers, the “unseen heroes” of 1st response

By PA News

Published 8:37 am Monday, April 12, 2021

Local law enforcement is celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunications Week this week as part of a national celebration April 11-17.

Authorities stress that dispatchers for the Port Arthur Police Department answer calls for police response, while also answering called for fire and EMS response.

“Their job is a very important job that can become chaotic and intensely stressful in a matter of seconds,” a PAPA statement reads. “They are the unseen support behind our officers and firefighters. They are the unseen heroes!

“We want to let our dispatchers know how important they are to us and how much we appreciate their service to our community.”

