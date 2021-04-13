expand
Ad Spot

April 13, 2021

Officer Rickey Antoine

ASK A COP: Texas vehicle registration waiver ends this week

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, April 13, 2021

ATTENTION all motorists: In the state of Texas your vehicle registration waiver will end Wednesday (April 14). This waiver was enacted by Gov. Abbott on March 16, 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Law Enforcement officers have been given the green light to once again stop motorists and cite them for expired registration.

If you haven’t registered your vehicle, NOW is the time to do so. It was originally believed there would be a grace period, but now the official announcement has been made, there bill be NO grace period for obtaining an updated registration sticker. Reminder that our registration process is two steps, whereas you must pass a state of Texas vehicle inspection before you can obtain a registration sticker.

According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles website, there are three ways to register your vehicle: Visit TxDMV.gov/register. This is the quickest and least expensive way to renew. Save $1 if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.

Mail return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county tax assessor-collector.

Visit the office of your county tax assessor-collector.

In many counties, in-person renewal is also available at other locations, such as certain grocery stores. Contact your county tax office to check hours and locations.

Orin from Groves asks: I’m well aware Texas has reopened against the recommendation of the CDC and I’m an individual that has NOT yet been infected by COVID-19 and I take all precautionary measures to avoid being infected. If I’m stopped by any law enforcement officer during this pandemic and they approach my driver door without a mask and tell me to roll my window down, do I have to roll my window down since they will be within six feet and not wearing a mask? Could they talk to me through the window? I’m not trying to get sick and I know police officers come in contact with many different individuals daily.

Answer: I am in agreement with you that the coronavirus pandemic is still active. I do my best to adhere by the CDC guidelines by wearing a face covering and practicing physical/social distancing of at least six feet. Orin, proper communication with an understanding will need to take place in the traffic stop that you mentioned. But if you’re stopped and given a lawful directive by a police officer who isn’t wearing a mask and you’re concerned about your health, I’d suggest you request the officer speak to you from the passenger-side window. If your request is denied, comply to all legal directives that are given to you, Orin make sure you have your personal protection equipment on. All sworn police officers at the Port Arthur Police Department are suggested to wear personal protected equipment when interacting with the citizens. As strongly as Chief Tim Duriso feels about protection from the coronavirus, I don’t see him rescinding this mask and PPE suggestion until the CDC lifts its protection recommendation.

Peter from Port Arthur asks: I was debating with a friend about NOT signing a ticket that was issued by a police officer. It’s not that she refused to sign the ticket, but the police officer somehow must have omitted requiring her signature because it’s not on the ticket? Is the ticket still valid if she didn’t sign it?

Answer: When someone is issued a citation, commonly known as a ticket, by a police officer in the state of Texas, the usual procedure is to have the person sign it as a promise to appear before the court on or before a specified date and time. If there was no signature on your friend’s citation, warn her it’s still a VALID document and they should address the court about the charge(s) on the citation. The court will normally subpoena any person who received a citation that doesn’t have an accused violator’s signature, and hasn’t appeared by the court date listed on the citation.

Join Officer Rickey Antoine for Ask A Cop Live on KSAP 96.9 FM “The Breeze” every Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. as Antoine discusses Ask A Cop. You can also tune in via ksapthebreeze.org. Call in your question live at 409-982-0247. Remember to email questions to Rickey.Antoine@portarthurtx.gov, call 409-983-8673 or mail them to: Ofc. Rickey Antoine, 645 4th Street, Port Arthur, Texas, 77640. If you happen to see me in public you can Ask A Cop!

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BRIGHT FUTURES: St. Catherine 4th grader Marcus Files excels in art, passionate expression

City Council questions, approves $117K in Boston Avenue remodeling & roofing repair

Assaults & robberies lowlight last week’s indictments in Jefferson County

Special election, filing schedule approved for Nederland City Council

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES: St. Catherine 4th grader Marcus Files excels in art, passionate expression

Local

City Council questions, approves $117K in Boston Avenue remodeling & roofing repair

Beaumont

Assaults & robberies lowlight last week’s indictments in Jefferson County

Check this Out

Special election, filing schedule approved for Nederland City Council

High School Sports

Bob Hope serves up state championships, other honors in tennis

Education

PHOTO GALLERY — New Nederland High will mold graduates into “difference makers”

Local

Celebrating law enforcement dispatchers, the “unseen heroes” of 1st response

Local

Prices holding to yearly highs. See what’s coming next for Texas, U.S.

Beaumont

UPDATE: I-10 crash sends 2 to hospital by helicopter, 2 others by ambulance

Beaumont

Nome motorist killed in single-vehicle crash Saturday on FM 1406 in Jefferson County

Local

Port of Port Arthur receives PPE donated by King of Jordan

Local

Aggravated robbery indictment follows Port Arthur neighborhood shooting

Business

Kim Hoyt welcomes leadership role at Indorama & in the community

Entertainment

Nederland High School band’s legacy of excellence extends generations

Local

Port Arthur PD detective retires after 34 years to begin new career at DA’s office

Education

New Nederland High School promises upgraded educational approach

Local

AFFIDAVIT: Ex-boyfriend stabbed dog 13 times

Business

2-story restaurant/bar slated for latest Port Neches riverfront development

Beaumont

Police: Man, woman jump 64-year-old Whataburger motorist because of car honk

Lifestyle

New Medical Center president Josh Snow talks importance of Port Arthur hospital standard

Check this Out

Former quarterback, prisoner Damon West details next route with help from his wife

Local

Port Arthur man indicted for 2 aggravated robberies

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 29-April 4

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: ‘Happy Hour Bible Study’ planned, drive-thru pantry scheduled