Bob Hope serves up state championships, other honors in tennis

Bob Hope High School tennis athletes traveled to Houston last week for the Texas Christian Athletic League state championship.

The trip was quite successful, as three Eagles returned with state championships, four earned runners-up status and another finished in third place.

The performances were so remarkable that a group of faculty and staff members stayed at school Friday after dismissal to cheer on the successful student-athletes upon their arrival back to their Port Arthur campus.

2021 top performers include:

Kendra Hernandez, state champion in girls singles

Valeria Flores and Julieta Flores, state champions in girls doubles

Jocelyn Ruiz and Jazmin Lua, girls doubles first runners-up

Gerardo Guerrero and Luis Sanagustin, boys doubles first runners-up

Jose de la Rosa, boys singles third place.