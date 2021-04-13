expand
April 13, 2021

Hilda Mae Johnson Kincade

By PA News

Published 4:22 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Hilda Mae Johnson Kincade, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on March 31, 2021.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Port Arthur. Hilda was born to the late Julius and Clara Bell Johnson on July 28, 1944.

She was a member of St. John Catholic Church.

Hilda was a 1962 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School. She attended Lamar University of Port Arthur, from which she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Medical Technology.

Hilda began employment at St. Mary’s Hospital for 15 years as a Phlebotomist, and went on and worked at Renaissance Hospital where she retired in 2013.

Hilda was preceded in death by her parents Julius and Clara Bell Johnson; her son Heron Kincade Sr.; two brothers, Gilbert and Wilbert Johnson; one sister, Arlene Johnson.

She leaves to cherish her memories two children, Sharon Kincade and Kacy Kincade, of Port Arthur, TX; 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

