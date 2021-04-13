Police release disturbing images of daylight shooting at busy intersection

Police are looking for the gunman and driver in Thursday’s early afternoon shooting, which was caught on surveillance video.

A video released by the Port Arthur Police Department shows a gray or light blue small hatchback car following behind another car in the 7500 block of Twin City Highway at approximately 2:36 p.m. April 8.

A person is seen propping himself out of a moving vehicle on the passenger side and shooting over his own vehicle toward another car that has come to a stop in the left turning lane going from Twin City Highway to Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.

During this time other traffic can be seen traveling in close proximity to the shooter.

Both the suspect vehicle and victim’s vehicle were pointed northbound at the time of the shooting.

It appears from the video that the shooter fired multiple times in broad daylight at the victim’s vehicle.

Following the shooting, Port Arthur Police marked numerous locations for what appeared to be shell casings in the roadway.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as a Port Arthur man, sustained a gunshot wound and was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

There were no passengers in the vehicle with the victim, PAPD Chief Tim Duriso said.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made.

Attempts by Port Arthur Newsmedia to reach Port Arthur Police for additional information Monday and Tuesday morning were unsuccessful.

If you know this suspect’s identity or have any other information on this or any other crime, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You won’t be asked your name and you may be eligible for a CASH reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.