expand
Ad Spot

April 13, 2021

A still picture from video released by Port Arthur Police showing a Thursday shooting on Twin City Highway.

Police release disturbing images of daylight shooting at busy intersection

By PA News

Published 8:54 am Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Police are looking for the gunman and driver in Thursday’s early afternoon shooting, which was caught on surveillance video.

A video released by the Port Arthur Police Department shows a gray or light blue small hatchback car following behind another car in the 7500 block of Twin City Highway at approximately 2:36 p.m. April 8.

A person is seen propping himself out of a moving vehicle on the passenger side and shooting over his own vehicle toward another car that has come to a stop in the left turning lane going from Twin City Highway to Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.

Port Arthur Police work the scene of a shooting Thursday in the 7500 block of Twin City Highway. (Monique Batson/The News)

During this time other traffic can be seen traveling in close proximity to the shooter.

Both the suspect vehicle and victim’s vehicle were pointed northbound at the time of the shooting.

It appears from the video that the shooter fired multiple times in broad daylight at the victim’s vehicle.

Following the shooting, Port Arthur Police marked numerous locations for what appeared to be shell casings in the roadway.

Port Arthur Police are asking for help locating the owner or occupants of this vehicle, believed involved in a Thursday shooting.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as a Port Arthur man, sustained a gunshot wound and was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

There were no passengers in the vehicle with the victim, PAPD Chief Tim Duriso said.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made.

Attempts by Port Arthur Newsmedia to reach Port Arthur Police for additional information Monday and Tuesday morning were unsuccessful.

If you know this suspect’s identity or have any other information on this or any other crime, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You won’t be asked your name and you may be eligible for a CASH reward.  You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

Port Arthur Police stand outside a convenience store following a shooting Thursday afternoon.

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Police release disturbing images of daylight shooting at busy intersection

BRIGHT FUTURES: St. Catherine 4th grader Marcus Files excels in art, passionate expression

City Council questions, approves $117K in Boston Avenue remodeling & roofing repair

Assaults & robberies lowlight last week’s indictments in Jefferson County

Local

Police release disturbing images of daylight shooting at busy intersection

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES: St. Catherine 4th grader Marcus Files excels in art, passionate expression

Local

City Council questions, approves $117K in Boston Avenue remodeling & roofing repair

Beaumont

Assaults & robberies lowlight last week’s indictments in Jefferson County

Check this Out

Special election, filing schedule approved for Nederland City Council

High School Sports

PHOTOS — Bob Hope serves up state championships, other honors in tennis

Education

PHOTO GALLERY — New Nederland High will mold graduates into “difference makers”

Local

Celebrating law enforcement dispatchers, the “unseen heroes” of 1st response

Local

Prices holding to yearly highs. See what’s coming next for Texas, U.S.

Beaumont

UPDATE: I-10 crash sends 2 to hospital by helicopter, 2 others by ambulance

Beaumont

Nome motorist killed in single-vehicle crash Saturday on FM 1406 in Jefferson County

Local

Port of Port Arthur receives PPE donated by King of Jordan

Local

Aggravated robbery indictment follows Port Arthur neighborhood shooting

Business

Kim Hoyt welcomes leadership role at Indorama & in the community

Entertainment

Nederland High School band’s legacy of excellence extends generations

Local

Port Arthur PD detective retires after 34 years to begin new career at DA’s office

Education

New Nederland High School promises upgraded educational approach

Local

AFFIDAVIT: Ex-boyfriend stabbed dog 13 times

Business

2-story restaurant/bar slated for latest Port Neches riverfront development

Beaumont

Police: Man, woman jump 64-year-old Whataburger motorist because of car honk

Lifestyle

New Medical Center president Josh Snow talks importance of Port Arthur hospital standard

Check this Out

Former quarterback, prisoner Damon West details next route with help from his wife

Local

Port Arthur man indicted for 2 aggravated robberies

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 29-April 4