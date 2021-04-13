Seahawks’ Kanntrell Burney earns first-team All-Region honors

Sophomore guards Kanntrell Burney and Tydan Archibald and freshman forward Joe Lucien represent Lamar State College Port Arthur on the NJCAA All-Region 14 team announced to honor the top players in the regular season.

Burney, who came to the Seahawks in 2019-20 out of Dallas Skyline High School, earned first-team honors as he was the third-highest scorer in the 12-school league in 2021, averaging 20 points per game.

The 5-foot-11 guard scored 10 or more points in 19 of the 21 games he played and topped 20 points 11 times. He scored 30 or more three times with a high-scoring game of 32 points at Panola College on Jan. 27.

He led the league with 4.1 3-point field goals per game and hit 8 to lead a Feb. 6 upset of Blinn College, tying the then-school record. He averaged 36.4% on 3-point shots, ranked fourth in the league in steals (1.8 per game), ninth in assists (3.8 per game) and averaged 5.5 rebounds per game.

Archibald, a product of Houston Christian High School who transferred to LSCPA after playing in 2019-20 for Trinity Valley Community College, earned second-team All-Region 14 honors.

He finished No. 8 in scoring in Region 14, averaging 16.6 points per game and No. 2 in the league in steals (2.3 per game).

He was fifth in the league in 3-point baskets (3.4 per game, 37.8% accuracy) and set a new Seahawks school record with nine 3-pointers in a 30-point performance against Trinity Valley in a quarterfinal loss in the Region 14 tournament April 8.

A 6-foot-guard, Archibald started each of the Seahawks’ 23 games and led the league in minutes played (811). He added 5.8 rebounds, second best among Seahawks, and 3.7 assists per game.

He scored 30 points twice in the season, scored 20 or more 11 times and reached double figures in points 16 times.

Lucien, a 6-foot-7 forward from Beaumont West Brook who started all 23 games for the Seahawks, was selected honorable mention on the All-Region 14 team.

He finished No. 6 in the league in rebounding with 7.4 per game and was No. 5 in blocked shots, swatting away 1.7 per game. Lucien averaged 13.1 points per game, which ranked No. 20 in Region 14.

He had the season’s best single-game scoring performance for the Seahawks, 34 points against Panola College on March 6. That was one of a pair of 20-plus games and he had 14 double-digit scoring outings.

Lucien led LSCPA with seven double-double performances. His best of eight double-digit rebounding efforts came when he grabbed 13 at Trinity Valley April 3.