expand
Ad Spot

April 13, 2021

Special election, filing schedule approved for Nederland City Council

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:27 am Tuesday, April 13, 2021

NEDERLAND — Election filing has begun to the fill the unexpired Ward 3 term on the Nederland City Council.

Emmett Hollier resigned from the seat when he filed to run for Jefferson County Commissioners Precinct 2.

The Ward 3 term ends in May of 2023 and the city council approved a special election and filing schedule this week. Hollier will continue to represent the position until a new candidate is elected.

The special election is July 24, and the filing period runs through May 24.

Qualifications to serve on the Nederland City Council:

  • Citizen of the United States and a qualified voter in Texas;
  • Resided for at least a year prior to the election date within the corporate limits of the Nederland
  • Resided for at least a year prior to the election date within the boundaries of the ward 3
  • Not indebted to the City when taking office

In other city business, City Manager Chris Duque said he and Mayor Don Albanese feel comfortable announcing Nederland will host the National Day of Prayer in front of city hall at 7:30 a.m. May 6.

Duque said the city has been it touch with three local church leaders who feel comfortable participating.

“Because of COVID-19, we are holding everything outside,” he said. “Refreshments, everything, will be outside.”

Socially distanced chairs will be provided so attendees can sit down and enjoy refreshments outside after the prayer is done.

The event is open to the community.

When the city council meets April 26, more discussion is planned about easing citywide COVID protocols, including the possible elimination of daily COVID testing result announcements.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BRIGHT FUTURES: St. Catherine 4th grader Marcus Files excels in art, passionate expression

City Council questions, approves $117K in Boston Avenue remodeling & roofing repair

Assaults and robberies top last week’s indictments

Special election, filing schedule approved for Nederland City Council

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES: St. Catherine 4th grader Marcus Files excels in art, passionate expression

Local

City Council questions, approves $117K in Boston Avenue remodeling & roofing repair

Beaumont

Assaults and robberies top last week’s indictments

Check this Out

Special election, filing schedule approved for Nederland City Council

High School Sports

Bob Hope serves up state championships, other honors in tennis

Education

PHOTO GALLERY — New Nederland High will mold graduates into “difference makers”

Local

Celebrating law enforcement dispatchers, the “unseen heroes” of 1st response

Local

Prices holding to yearly highs. See what’s coming next for Texas, U.S.

Beaumont

UPDATE: I-10 crash sends 2 to hospital by helicopter, 2 others by ambulance

Beaumont

Nome motorist killed in single-vehicle crash Saturday on FM 1406 in Jefferson County

Local

Port of Port Arthur receives PPE donated by King of Jordan

Local

Aggravated robbery indictment follows Port Arthur neighborhood shooting

Business

Kim Hoyt welcomes leadership role at Indorama & in the community

Entertainment

Nederland High School band’s legacy of excellence extends generations

Local

Port Arthur PD detective retires after 34 years to begin new career at DA’s office

Education

New Nederland High School promises upgraded educational approach

Local

AFFIDAVIT: Ex-boyfriend stabbed dog 13 times

Business

2-story restaurant/bar slated for latest Port Neches riverfront development

Beaumont

Police: Man, woman jump 64-year-old Whataburger motorist because of car honk

Lifestyle

New Medical Center president Josh Snow talks importance of Port Arthur hospital standard

Check this Out

Former quarterback, prisoner Damon West details next route with help from his wife

Local

Port Arthur man indicted for 2 aggravated robberies

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 29-April 4

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: ‘Happy Hour Bible Study’ planned, drive-thru pantry scheduled