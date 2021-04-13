expand
April 13, 2021

Troopers have reported a head-on collision in Jefferson County led to a fatality

By PA News

Published 8:41 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Authorities have reported a fatality Tuesday evening following head-on collision in Jefferson County.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to FM 365 just north of Interstate 10 following a crash.

Troopers and other emergency personnel are on scene; Sgt. Stephanie Davis said, however, details are limited.

There are reports of serious injuries and the Justice of the Peace has confirmed there is a fatality, Davis said.

