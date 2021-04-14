expand
Ad Spot

April 14, 2021

Timothy Keith Lewis

50-year jail sentence handed out following violent Port Arthur break-in, robbery

By PA News

Published 5:27 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

BEAUMONT — A Beaumont man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for his role in a violent Port Arthur robbery and home break-in.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s office made the announcement Wednesday evening that 35-year-old Timothy Keith Lewis was sentenced to fives decades in jail for the July 22, 2019, aggravated robbery of Avery Mims.

Prosecutors said Mims arrived home on Turtle Creek Drive and was accosted by four masked individuals with firearms. The four assailants forced Mims into his townhome at gunpoint and began going through the home looking for things to steal.

Mims was ordered to lay face down on the floor while the robbers removed property from the apartment.

Mims’ girlfriend was hiding in a bathtub in the home while calling 911.

Police previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia that a 911 call came in at 10:52 p.m. of a burglary in progress at Turtle Creek Apartments.

Port Arthur Police Department officers arrived while the four assailants were in the home.

Three of the four ran out separate doors, and officers captured Lewis as he ran from the townhome.

Another individual was stopped by officers as he sped from the complex in a car.

Prosecutors also said Caleb Broussard was captured as he opened the door to the complex and was immediately confronted by police. He entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Feb. 18, 2020, for his involvement in the robbery.

At the time of the break-in, police also announced the arrest of 28-year-old Jordan Spiller of Beaumont. Prosecutors did not provide any update of Spiller’s case.

The Port Arthur Police Department investigated this case, which was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Mike Laird.

“Port Arthur police did a fantastic job in responding so quickly and chasing down the suspects in this case,” Laird said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

50-year jail sentence handed out following violent Port Arthur break-in, robbery

Brooklyn Center city manager terminated after Duante Wright shooting was former Port Arthur official

Demolition ensures final Villa Motel checkout; sale & community development planned next

Port Arthur school board incumbent Lloyd Marie Johnson wants students back in school

Check this Out

50-year jail sentence handed out following violent Port Arthur break-in, robbery

Local

Brooklyn Center city manager terminated after Duante Wright shooting was former Port Arthur official

Local

Demolition ensures final Villa Motel checkout; sale & community development planned next

Education

Port Arthur school board incumbent Lloyd Marie Johnson wants students back in school

Education

Port Neches-Groves ISD working to implement diversity & inclusion program

Local

Police release disturbing images of daylight shooting at busy intersection

Education

PHOTO GALLERY — PNGISD honors teachers, student for colorful contributions

Local

PHOTO — New Port Neches salon construction underway

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: April 5-11

Groves

2021 Progress celebrates our unique community

Beaumont

UPDTAE: Troopers identify 76-year-old killed in head-on collision on FM 365

College/Pro Sports

Seahawks’ Kanntrell Burney earns first-team All-Region honors

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES: St. Catherine 4th grader Marcus Files excels in art, passionate expression

Local

City Council questions, approves $117K in Boston Avenue remodeling & roofing repair

Beaumont

Assaults & robberies lowlight last week’s indictments in Jefferson County

Check this Out

Special election, filing schedule approved for Nederland City Council

High School Sports

PHOTOS — Bob Hope serves up state championships, other honors in tennis

Education

PHOTO GALLERY — New Nederland High will mold graduates into “difference makers”

Local

Celebrating law enforcement dispatchers, the “unseen heroes” of 1st response

Local

Prices holding to yearly highs. See what’s coming next for Texas, U.S.

Beaumont

UPDATE: I-10 crash sends 2 to hospital by helicopter, 2 others by ambulance

Beaumont

Nome motorist killed in single-vehicle crash Saturday on FM 1406 in Jefferson County

Local

Port of Port Arthur receives PPE donated by King of Jordan

Local

Aggravated robbery indictment follows Port Arthur neighborhood shooting