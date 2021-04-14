expand
April 14, 2021

Hydrate in style. Local creator Saria Sanchez creates artistic beverage ware. (Darragh Doiron/Special to The News)

DARRAGH DOIRON — Treat yourself to fun, colorful, flavorful finds

By Darragh Doiron

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Don’t let that cat waving at you and little cartoon characters on the label fool you. Fun Wine’s new Hard Bubbly is an adult beverage.

Carbonated wines in new flavors, Peach Passion Moscato, Cappuccino Chardonnay and Espresso Cabernet come in colorful bottles and offer low-calorie indulgence. If you’re ready for spring/summer flavors that pop, try Coconut Chardonnay.

Wine snobs stay away. This is Fun Wine. I think this pairs with girlfriends and adult coloring books. Look into light, fizzy, fruity flavors at funwine.com

Simply Good

While Simply Good Bites are named PB Cookie Dough, they put me in the mind of a dense Fig Newton.

These cookie bites are just 100 calories and satisfying with eight grams of protein and one gram of sugar.

Deana Karim, Dee, wanted to get healthy after delivering a baby and wanted to get sugar out of her life. She’s worked to make a collection of mixes that bake up like higher carb counterparts and I’ve shared their goodness here.

But these babies are ready to hit the road with you — gooddees.com gets you to the merch.

Cool Cups, made locally

Enticed by a good beverage holder? Want one that is Handmade With Care?

The cool cup in this photo illustration is a Saria Sanchez original. Share your ideas with her and she can design something for your team, special day and other occasions.

Her designs literally sparkle in the sun. This Southeast Texas creator can be found at s_sanchezb@icloud.com; sariacreates on Etsy and sssaria on Tik Tok. Call 409-937-0077.

Darragh Doiron is a Southeast Texas Foodie ready to get in the garden and grow some herbs. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.

