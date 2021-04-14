Nederland Police Department arrests: April 5-April 11

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 5 to April 11:

Jason Schmidt, 45, warrant other agency

Jesse Distefano, 36, criminal trespass

Jennifer Jump, 51, warrant other agency, fail to identify fugitive

Kaylynn Lewis, 31, warrant other agency

Brandon Alridge, 33, warrant other agency

Aldrian Booker, 34, Nederland warrants

Lucian Jones, 42, Nederland warrants/public intoxication

Roberto Cardenas, 45, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 5 to April 11:

April 5

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Theft was reported in the 800 block of North Memorial Highway.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 500 block of 11 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 8000 block of Memorial Highway.

April 6

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana in the 2300 block of Gary Avenue.

Found property was reported in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Deadly conduct -discharge firearm was reported in the 500 block of South 28 th Street.

Street. Theft of a firearm was reported in the 600 block of South 15 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North Memorial Highway.

April 7

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of North 30 th Street.

Street. An assault was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 100 block of North Sixth Street.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2500 block of Gary Avenue.

A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and for failure to identify-intentionally give false information in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

April 8

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A death was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2900 block of FM 365.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 800 block of South 11th Street.

April 9

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 400 Hill Terrace.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1200 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested for Nederland Warrants and Public Intoxication in the 3200 block of FM 365.

April 10

No reports

April 11