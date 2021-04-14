expand
April 14, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests: April 5-April 11

By Monique Batson

Published 12:21 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 5 to April 11:

  • Jason Schmidt, 45, warrant other agency
  • Jesse Distefano, 36, criminal trespass
  • Jennifer Jump, 51, warrant other agency, fail to identify fugitive
  • Kaylynn Lewis, 31, warrant other agency
  • Brandon Alridge, 33, warrant other agency
  • Aldrian Booker, 34, Nederland warrants
  • Lucian Jones, 42, Nederland warrants/public intoxication
  • Roberto Cardenas, 45, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 5 to April 11:

April 5

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of North Memorial Highway.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 500 block of 11th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 8000 block of Memorial Highway.

April 6

  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana in the 2300 block of Gary Avenue.
  • Found property was reported in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Deadly conduct -discharge firearm was reported in the 500 block of South 28th Street.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 600 block of South 15th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North Memorial Highway.

April 7

  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of North 30th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 100 block of North Sixth Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2500 block of Gary Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and for failure to identify-intentionally give false information in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

April 8

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A death was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2900 block of FM 365.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 800 block of South 11th Street.

April 9

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 400 Hill Terrace.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1200 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland Warrants and Public Intoxication in the 3200 block of FM 365.

April 10

  • No reports

April 11

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of FM 365.
  • Burglary of a habitation and criminal trespass was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.

