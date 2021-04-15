Check out Port Neches RiverFest schedule of fun, prices & need-to-know details

PORT NECHES — Officials are getting ready for the Annual Port Neches RiverFest at Port Neches River Front Park April 28 – May 2 brought the community you by Neches Federal Credit Union.

“Thunder on the Neches” power boat races produced by John Schubert with NGK F1 Powerboat Championship will start May 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and continue May 2 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

ENTERTAINMENT brought to you by Classic Southeast Texas and Michelob Ultra:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28 – FAITH AND FAMILY NIGHT:

6:00pm | Life Church Worship Team

7:00pm | JOSH BALDWIN

THURSDAY, APRIL 29:

7:00pm | Running on Credit

8:15pm | Curse and the Cure

9:45 | L.A. ROXX

FRIDAY, APRIL 30:

7:00pm | Joey Greer

8:30pm | ROGER CREAGER

10:30pm | KEVIN FOWLER

SATURDAY, MAY 5TH

6:30pm | Pop Gun

8:00pm | Dustin Sonnier

9:00pm | Fireworks Show

9:10pm | Dustin Sonnier

10:30 | WAYNE TOUPS

RiverFest also offers a variety of Food and Arts & Crafts vendors Thursday through Sunday.

On Thursday, April 29 is Philpott Motors Carnival Ride Wristband Night at Riverfest! Stop by Philpott Motors in Nederland and pick up your $5.00 Off Coupon!

On Saturday, May 1 at the Pavilion there will be lots of local talent performing. The Annual Classic Car Show will also be hosted within the Port Neches River Front Park brought to you by Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Sunday, May 2 the 2021 Miss Port Neches Royalty and 2021 Mother-of-the-Year will be announced!

Other scheduled events are the Pet Show, Treasure Hunt, Horseshoe & Washer Tournament, Fireworks Display, Cutest Baby Contest and a kid coloring contest where the winner gets his/her picture put on a t-shirt and much more!

2021 RIVERPASSES for unlimited carnival rides are on sale NOW at the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce and online at PNRiverfest.com.

Price is $45 per person for unlimited rides and free admission to the Entertainment Complex Thursday – Sunday.

ALL-INCLUSIVE WRISTBANDS FOR THE BOAT RACES AND ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX WILL BE AS FOLLOWS:

General Admission: (3 and under Free)

– $30 wristband good for all 3 nights Thursday – Sunday

(Thursday– Sunday / Has to be purchased by Thursday night)

– Wednesday – Faith & Family Night – $5

– Thursday – $15

– Friday – $20

– Saturday – $10.00 before 4pm $20.00 after 4pm

– Sunday – FREE

The public will also be able to purchase Faith & Family Night Tickets, Entertainment Passes and Riverpasses online at www.pnriverfest.com.

The following areas are NOT inside the gate, and will remain FREE to the public: Carnival area, Pavilion, All Vendors including Food and Arts & Crafts booths, Port Neches Park, Car Show, and Barbecue Cook-off April 24th.

The public is encouraged to park at the PNG High School parking lot where golf cart shuttle will pick you up and drop off at the gate.

For more details about any of these events call the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce at 722-9154, go to www.PNriverfest.com, or find us on Facebook.