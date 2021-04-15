expand
April 15, 2021

Debra Ambroise (Courtesy photo)

Debra Drake Ambroise says experience highlights her PAISD board reelection bid

By PA News

Published 12:26 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

Debra Drake Ambroise believes in the importance of ensuring every child in Port Arthur Independent School District receives a quality education.

The 2020 school year, she said, was one of the most challenging in her tenure as a PAISD school board member, and though COVID presented many challenges, she feels teachers are doing a phenomenal job delivering instruction virtually and in-person.

Ambroise is seeking reelection to the PAISD school board.

“I have served this district as an ethical, compassionate, accountable and fair board member in order to meet the needs of our district,” Ambroise said. “I am educated on the issues and understand the challenges that we face as a district in the years to come.”

Amroise said PAISD is a diverse community and the district’s schools are here to serve the education needs of all the children and celebrate that diversity. To ensure success, all stakeholders, including parents, district personnel, management and students, must be partners.

Ambroise, 59, is no stranger to the city or school district. A 1979 gradate of Abraham Lincoln High School and retired transit planner for the City of Port Arthur, she is in her second term on the PAISD school board, having served as vice president and secretary in the past. She has the distinction of being named a master trustee through the Texas Association of School Boards, is a member of the Council of Urban Board of Education and a commissioner of the Port Arthur Housing Authority.

She also has two children who are graduates of the school district.

The PAISD trustee election has three, 3-year seats and the unexpired 1-year term left vacated by the Rev. Donald R. Frank Sr. who left the school board and earned a seat on Port Arthur City Council.

Seeking full terms include incumbents Brandon Bartie, Deborah Ambroise and Lloyd Marie Johnson.

Newcomers vying for the full term seats are Taylor Getwood, Yadira Cardenas and Kimberly Wycoff.

Seeking the 1-year term are Dianne Brown and Joe Escobedo.

Early voting runs from April 19 to April 27, and May 1 is Election Day.

