April 15, 2021

Christopher Columbus Rideau

By PA News

Published 4:54 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021

On April 6, 2021 our beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend was called home by his heavenly Father.

Columbus “Clyde” Rideau was born on June 10, 1938 to the late Lucius and Amelia Rideau.

Columbus was united in holy matrimony to the late Theresa Isles Rideau on July 22, 1961.

To this union four children were born, Randy, Rodney, Angela and Anita.

A native to Lebeau, LA, he and Theresa moved to Galveston, TX in 1966 and later to Port Arthur, TX where he resided until his passing. Columbus was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He also had 30-plus years of service as a heavy equipment operator between Gulfport Shipyard and Maxfield Metals-Port Iron.

His favorite pastimes were hunting, being outdoors, cooking, barbequing, attending “boucheries,” zydeco dancing and watching Bonanza and other westerns while spending time with family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memories, a son Rodney Rideau, Sr (Vernessa) of Port Arthur, TX; two daughters Angela Zeno (Jeffery) of Port Arthur, TX and Anita Reid of Lafayette, LA; two sisters, Nora Fuselier of Barret Station, TX and Clementine Alvarez of Picayune, MS; two brothers, Willie Mays Rideau of Palmetto, LA and Michael Rideau of Baytown, TX; seven grandchildren, Randy Trotter, Rodney Rideau Jr., Courtney Delmore, Thaddeus Rideau (Kishon), Dallas Zeno, Aaron Zeno, Allyssa James (Jarred), Azya Haye and one bonus grand-daughter, Cassandra Jones-Philo (Eric); 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.

Columbus is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lucius Rideau Sr; his loving wife of 59 years, Theresa Rideau and his son, Randy Rideau; two sisters, Octavia Pickney and Geraldine Hunter; six brothers, Lucius Rideau Jr, Eugene Rideau, Lionel Rideau, Donald Rideau, Alton Rideau and Dalton Rideau.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

