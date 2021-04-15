expand
April 15, 2021

Chasidy Bohanan and Evan Gonzales (Courtesy photos)

FivePoint Credit Union announces promotions

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

NEDERLAND — Chasidy Bohanan has been named vice president of operations in Nederland for FivePoint Credit Union.

Bohanan has been employed with FivePoint for nearly ten years.

She formerly held the positions of branch manager in Spring for almost five years and assistant branch manager in Nederland for five years.

She attended Virginia Intermont College, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in business management and has more than 15 years of experience in management with financial institutions.

Support services manager

FivePoint Credit Union President/CEO Erik M. Shaw also announced the promotion of Evan Gonzales to support services manager.

Gonzales has been employed with FivePoint for 13 years.

He formerly held the positions of lead technical training specialist in human resources, administration loan officer, loan officer at the Nederland branch and full service representative at the Bridge City branch.

Gonzales is a graduate of Bridge City High School and is actively involved in Relay for Life, serving as FivePoint’s Team Captain.

FivePoint Credit Union announces promotions

