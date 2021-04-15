expand
Ad Spot

April 15, 2021

Lee Bell Arvie

Lee Bell Arvie

By PA News

Published 4:51 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021

Lee Bell Arvie, 88, of Port Arthur, Texas transitioned peacefully from his earthly life to eternal rest on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Lee was born on March 18, 1933 in Ville Platte, Louisiana to the late Ferdinand and Addie Jack Arvie.

A native of Port Arthur, Texas, Lee retired from B.F. Goodrich-Ameripol Synpol Chemical Refinery with 40 years of service.

Lee is survived by his four children, Gary Arvie, Denita Lewis (Ole), Alton Arvie, Sr. (Arstella) and Mona Foots (Douglas); 16 grandchildren, Jeremey Daniel, Shastity Foots, Douglas Foots Jr., Tanya Arvie, Monique Brown,
Ashley Arvie, Desean Simmons, Odasha Lewis, Dion W. Isadore, Kristopher Briscoe, Darrel Lewis, Alton Arvie, Jr., Jazmine Rogers, Allan Arvie, Jamaya Rogers, Jamal Rogers; 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of neices,
nephews and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11am at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 9am until service time. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Services entrusted to Gabriel Funeral Home.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

James Hammond Jr.

Christopher Columbus Rideau

Lee Bell Arvie

Check out Port Neches RiverFest schedule of fun, prices & need-to-know details

BREAKING NEWS

Check out Port Neches RiverFest schedule of fun, prices & need-to-know details

Local

National Weather Service monitoring threat of strong to severe storms

Local

Port Arthur council, mayor debate bringing public meetings back to City Hall

Local

Port Arthur Police Department veteran John Owens celebrates retirement

Education

Debra Drake Ambroise says experience highlights her PAISD board reelection bid

Business

FivePoint Credit Union announces promotions

News Main

Familiarity propels Port Neches-Groves softball team

Check this Out

50-year jail sentence handed out following violent Port Arthur break-in, robbery

Local

Brooklyn Center city manager terminated after Duante Wright shooting was former Port Arthur official

Local

Demolition ensures final Villa Motel checkout; sale & community development planned next

Education

Port Arthur school board incumbent Lloyd Marie Johnson wants students back in school

Education

Port Neches-Groves ISD working to implement diversity & inclusion program

Local

Police release disturbing images of daylight shooting at busy intersection

Education

PHOTO GALLERY — PNGISD honors teachers, student for colorful contributions

Local

PHOTO — New Port Neches salon construction underway

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: April 5-11

Groves

2021 Progress celebrates our unique community

Beaumont

UPDTAE: Troopers identify 76-year-old killed in head-on collision on FM 365

College/Pro Sports

Seahawks’ Kanntrell Burney earns first-team All-Region honors

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES: St. Catherine 4th grader Marcus Files excels in art, passionate expression

Local

City Council questions, approves $117K in Boston Avenue remodeling & roofing repair

Beaumont

Assaults & robberies lowlight last week’s indictments in Jefferson County

Check this Out

Special election, filing schedule approved for Nederland City Council

High School Sports

PHOTOS — Bob Hope serves up state championships, other honors in tennis