Lee Bell Arvie, 88, of Port Arthur, Texas transitioned peacefully from his earthly life to eternal rest on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Lee was born on March 18, 1933 in Ville Platte, Louisiana to the late Ferdinand and Addie Jack Arvie.

A native of Port Arthur, Texas, Lee retired from B.F. Goodrich-Ameripol Synpol Chemical Refinery with 40 years of service.

Lee is survived by his four children, Gary Arvie, Denita Lewis (Ole), Alton Arvie, Sr. (Arstella) and Mona Foots (Douglas); 16 grandchildren, Jeremey Daniel, Shastity Foots, Douglas Foots Jr., Tanya Arvie, Monique Brown,

Ashley Arvie, Desean Simmons, Odasha Lewis, Dion W. Isadore, Kristopher Briscoe, Darrel Lewis, Alton Arvie, Jr., Jazmine Rogers, Allan Arvie, Jamaya Rogers, Jamal Rogers; 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of neices,

nephews and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11am at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 9am until service time. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Services entrusted to Gabriel Funeral Home.