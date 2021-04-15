expand
April 15, 2021

National Weather Service monitoring threat of strong to severe storms

By PA News

Published 2:49 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021

Weather officials are monitoring the risk for strong to severe storms in Southeast Texas, which could bring 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Rain will end on Saturday, followed by a dry Sunday into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said temperatures would be a little below normal over the next seven days.

Projections for Southeast Texas call for a “marginal” 5 percent risk for severe storms on Friday.

South central Louisiana in a slight risk for flash flooding.

