National Weather Service monitoring threat of strong to severe storms

Weather officials are monitoring the risk for strong to severe storms in Southeast Texas, which could bring 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Rain will end on Saturday, followed by a dry Sunday into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said temperatures would be a little below normal over the next seven days.

Projections for Southeast Texas call for a “marginal” 5 percent risk for severe storms on Friday.

South central Louisiana in a slight risk for flash flooding.