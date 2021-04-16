expand
April 16, 2021

Daddio’s Burger opened last week on U.S. 69 in front of Best Buy. (Chris Moore/The News)

Chamber welcomes DaddiO’s Burger to Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 12:19 am Friday, April 16, 2021

DaddiO’s Burger took center stage Thursday morning as the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce welcomed the latest cravings sensation to Port Arthur with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The restaurant, which started in Beaumont nine years ago, brings an expanded menu to its newest location in the parking lot of Best Buy off U.S. 69, next to Chick-fil-A.

Daddio’s Burger is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Check out details here about what makes Daddio’s Burger such a great fit in Port Arthur and Mid County.

(Natalie Picazo/The News)

