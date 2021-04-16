BRIEFS: Gulf Coast Youth Soccer hosting needed blood drive Saturday

Gulf Coast Youth Soccer is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday (April 17).

The LifeShare bus will be at the soccer fields, 5601 Twin City Highway in Port Arthur.

The blood inventory has dropped to less than a one-day supply, and all blood types are urgently needed.

Those who give blood will receive this year’s LifeShare crawfish shirt.

Montrose Memorial talk planned

Members of the public are welcome to attend a Montrose community meeting to discuss a plan for a Montrose Community Memorial.

The group will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday (April 20) at Montrose Park between Amy Street and Wilson Avenue.