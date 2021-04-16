Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 7-13

Groves Police Department offices responded to the following calls from April 7 to April 13:

April 7

Holly Heisner, 22, was arrested for terroristic threats and assault causing bodily injury in the 4700 block of Lawndale Avenue.

Edgar Torres, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of Simpson Avenue.

Natasha Whitaker, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3900 block of Doyle Avenue.

Brittany Fritz, 28, was arrested for assault in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 2800 block of Main Avenue.

Robbery was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.

April 8

Aggravated robbery was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5100 block of West Parkway.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Assault was reported in the 6700 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Gilbert Avenue.

April 9

Phung Nguyen, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Branden Johnson, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5000 block of Dryden Road.

Franco Cruz, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of Dryden Road.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Perry Avenue.

An information report was completed in the 3700 block of Charles Avenue.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

A forgery was reported in the 5000 block of 33rd Street.

April 10

John Ruffin, 67, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of Williams Avenue.

An assault was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Willow Street.

An assault was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.

Two assaults were reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

April 11

Justin Howard, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6500 block of Terrell Street.

April 12

Kayla Dubois, 28, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 5400 block of Whitaker Avenue.

An Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl Avenue.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3700 block of Joplin Avenue.

Burglary of a building was reported twice in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 6700 block of 25th Street.

April 13