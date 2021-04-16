Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 7-13
Groves Police Department offices responded to the following calls from April 7 to April 13:
April 7
- Holly Heisner, 22, was arrested for terroristic threats and assault causing bodily injury in the 4700 block of Lawndale Avenue.
- Edgar Torres, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of Simpson Avenue.
- Natasha Whitaker, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3900 block of Doyle Avenue.
- Brittany Fritz, 28, was arrested for assault in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of Main Avenue.
- Robbery was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
April 8
- Aggravated robbery was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5100 block of West Parkway.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Assault was reported in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Gilbert Avenue.
April 9
- Phung Nguyen, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Branden Johnson, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5000 block of Dryden Road.
- Franco Cruz, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of Dryden Road.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Perry Avenue.
- An information report was completed in the 3700 block of Charles Avenue.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- A forgery was reported in the 5000 block of 33rd Street.
April 10
- John Ruffin, 67, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of Williams Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Willow Street.
- An assault was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- Two assaults were reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
April 11
- Justin Howard, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6500 block of Terrell Street.
April 12
- Kayla Dubois, 28, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 5400 block of Whitaker Avenue.
- An Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl Avenue.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3700 block of Joplin Avenue.
- Burglary of a building was reported twice in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
April 13
- Tonya Harst, 50, was arrested for assault in the 2800 block of Pearl Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.