expand
Ad Spot

April 16, 2021

Investigation revealed the sheep as well as a livestock trailer were stolen during the night from a processing farm in Crosby.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating 102 stolen sheep

By PA News

Published 9:12 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

The Beaumont Police Department notified the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office of reports that there were sheep loose in the area of Willowbend and Brooks Road at 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Upon deputies arrival, a large number of sheep were located near the Interstate-10 service road at Brooks Road.

JCSO livestock deputies responded to the location with a large livestock trailer and numerous fencing panels. Deputies set the panels to guide the sheep into the livestock trailer.

With some feed, a bit of coaxing of the lead Ram and some expert herding skills, deputies were able to round up all 95 sheep.

The sheep were safely taken to the JCSO Livestock barn.

The investigating agency, Harris County Precinct 3 Constables Office and the sheeps’ owners responded to the barn, where deputies turned over the sheep to them.

Investigation revealed the sheep as well as a livestock trailer were stolen during the night from a processing farm in Crosby.

The trailer was located nearby and unfortunately, five dead sheep were discovered inside the trailer.

In all, 102 sheep were stolen.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Harris County Pct. 3 Constables Office with this investigation.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), log onto www.833tips.com or download the P3 app.

Your information is confidential and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating 102 stolen sheep

Ramon “Butch” Eugene Hass

Harrison Hill Sr.

National Weather Service details concerns for Southeast Texas severe thunderstorms

Beaumont

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating 102 stolen sheep

Local

National Weather Service details concerns for Southeast Texas severe thunderstorms

Lifestyle

ON THE MENU — Old school BBQ stop Nick’s Pit nearing 50 years in Port Arthur

Local

$4.2 million upgrade targets Nederland’s most drainage poor neighborhoods

Local

Car used in dangerous daylight Port Arthur shooting found in Beaumont

Education

Brandon Bartie looks to continue PAISD work; “tremendous steps” taken since 2015

Columns

MONIQUE BATSON — It’s time to step up and help Tugboat Island

High School Sports

Port Arthur, Mid County tennis standouts advance to regional round

Business

Chamber welcomes DaddiO’s Burger to Port Arthur

Local

BRIEFS: Gulf Coast Youth Soccer hosting needed blood drive Saturday

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 7-13

Entertainment

Check out Port Neches RiverFest schedule of fun, prices & need-to-know details

Local

National Weather Service monitoring threat of strong to severe storms

Local

Port Arthur council, mayor debate bringing public meetings back to City Hall

Local

Port Arthur Police Department veteran John Owens celebrates retirement

Education

Debra Drake Ambroise says experience highlights her PAISD board reelection bid

Business

FivePoint Credit Union announces promotions

News Main

Familiarity propels Port Neches-Groves softball team

Check this Out

50-year jail sentence handed out following violent Port Arthur break-in, robbery

Local

Brooklyn Center city manager terminated after Duante Wright shooting was former Port Arthur official

Local

Demolition ensures final Villa Motel checkout; sale & community development planned next

Education

Port Arthur school board incumbent Lloyd Marie Johnson wants students back in school

Education

Port Neches-Groves ISD working to implement diversity & inclusion program

Local

Police release disturbing images of daylight shooting at busy intersection