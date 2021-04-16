Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating 102 stolen sheep

The Beaumont Police Department notified the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office of reports that there were sheep loose in the area of Willowbend and Brooks Road at 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Upon deputies arrival, a large number of sheep were located near the Interstate-10 service road at Brooks Road.

JCSO livestock deputies responded to the location with a large livestock trailer and numerous fencing panels. Deputies set the panels to guide the sheep into the livestock trailer.

With some feed, a bit of coaxing of the lead Ram and some expert herding skills, deputies were able to round up all 95 sheep.

The sheep were safely taken to the JCSO Livestock barn.

The investigating agency, Harris County Precinct 3 Constables Office and the sheeps’ owners responded to the barn, where deputies turned over the sheep to them.

Investigation revealed the sheep as well as a livestock trailer were stolen during the night from a processing farm in Crosby.

The trailer was located nearby and unfortunately, five dead sheep were discovered inside the trailer.

In all, 102 sheep were stolen.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Harris County Pct. 3 Constables Office with this investigation.

