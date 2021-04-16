expand
Ad Spot

April 16, 2021

Nick’s Pit owner Barbra Nicholas has owned the BBQ eatery for 47 years. (Chris Moore/The News)

ON THE MENU — Old school BBQ stop Nick’s Pit nearing 50 years in Port Arthur

By Chris Moore

Published 12:25 am Friday, April 16, 2021

For 47 years, Nick’s Pit in Port Arthur has been one of the area’s best barbecue spots.

The mom-and-pop operation opened April 10, 1974, when Nick Nicholas convinced his wife, Barbra Nicholas, to quit her job and go into business with him.

“I didn’t want to start it,” Barbra Nicholas said while laughing. “This was my husband’s dream. We walked in here together.”

Nick, who died in 2000, and his wife first opened their restaurant on West 7th Street. The two moved to the current location at 2548 Gulfway Dr. when the West Port Arthur location was overrun with drug use in the early 90s.

Cordell Allen pours BBQ sauce at Nick’s Pit. (Chris Moore/The News)

“We did good over there until the drugs ran us out,” Nicholas said. “It got so bad that our customers were afraid to go in there.”

Nicholas said she continues to run the restaurant as a way to make a living and continue her husband’s dream.

The business has remained a family affair. Nicholas’ daughter, Stephanie Nicholas-Allen, and her son, Cordell Allen, help Nicholas keep things up to par.

“My parents opened this place when I was 12,” Nicholas-Allen said. “I have been doing this pretty much my whole life.”

Nicholas said her husband knew his way around the kitchen.

“He could make the best pies you have ever tasted,” she said. “He could make apple, potato, lemon — he could make some good pies. That was his thing. My husband was a seaman first. He was chief cook and second cook.”

Nicholas said links were her husband’s specialty. While she said she could not recreate his pies, his signature links are still the most popular item on the menu.

Stephanie Nicholas-Allen checks on the meat at Nick’s Pit. (Chris Moore/The News)

Nick’s Pit offers ribs, chopped beef and links. Patrons can get dinners, which include one meat and two sides (rice dressing, potato salad, barbecue beans or string beans) or combos.

The restaurant also offers boudin, pig feet, turkey legs, pickles, soda and chips.

Along with the links, Nick’s is known for its barbecue sauce, which can be bought by the pint.

Even prior to the pandemic, the primary business items for Nick’s Pit were pick-up orders, which allowed the restaurant to stay afloat as businesses learned to adapt. Nicholas-Allen said she is in no hurry to open the seating area back up with her mother being older and having a condition that puts her at a higher risk to the coronavirus.

Nicholas, who recently celebrated the 47th anniversary of the eatery’s opening, said she would like to run the business for another three years to make it 50.

“Old people come in here and tell us that they remember when we were on the west side,” she said. “I’m most proud that my customers still come in and patronize me. The community keeps us in business and keeps us making a living. I want to do this for another three years if the Lord lets me.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

National Weather Service details concerns for Southeast Texas severe thunderstorms

ON THE MENU — Old school BBQ stop Nick’s Pit nearing 50 years in Port Arthur

$4.2 million upgrade targets Nederland’s most drainage poor neighborhoods

Car used in dangerous daylight Port Arthur shooting found in Beaumont

BREAKING NEWS

National Weather Service details concerns for Southeast Texas severe thunderstorms

Lifestyle

ON THE MENU — Old school BBQ stop Nick’s Pit nearing 50 years in Port Arthur

Local

$4.2 million upgrade targets Nederland’s most drainage poor neighborhoods

Local

Car used in dangerous daylight Port Arthur shooting found in Beaumont

Education

Brandon Bartie looks to continue PAISD work; “tremendous steps” taken since 2015

Columns

MONIQUE BATSON — It’s time to step up and help Tugboat Island

High School Sports

Port Arthur, Mid County tennis standouts advance to regional round

Business

Chamber welcomes DaddiO’s Burger to Port Arthur

Local

BRIEFS: Gulf Coast Youth Soccer hosting needed blood drive Saturday

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 7-13

Entertainment

Check out Port Neches RiverFest schedule of fun, prices & need-to-know details

Local

National Weather Service monitoring threat of strong to severe storms

Local

Port Arthur council, mayor debate bringing public meetings back to City Hall

Local

Port Arthur Police Department veteran John Owens celebrates retirement

Education

Debra Drake Ambroise says experience highlights her PAISD board reelection bid

Business

FivePoint Credit Union announces promotions

News Main

Familiarity propels Port Neches-Groves softball team

Check this Out

50-year jail sentence handed out following violent Port Arthur break-in, robbery

Local

Brooklyn Center city manager terminated after Duante Wright shooting was former Port Arthur official

Local

Demolition ensures final Villa Motel checkout; sale & community development planned next

Education

Port Arthur school board incumbent Lloyd Marie Johnson wants students back in school

Education

Port Neches-Groves ISD working to implement diversity & inclusion program

Local

Police release disturbing images of daylight shooting at busy intersection

Education

PHOTO GALLERY — PNGISD honors teachers, student for colorful contributions