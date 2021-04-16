See which local field competitors advanced to the regional meet

Athletes from Memorial, Nederland and Port Neches-Groves qualified Thursday for the regional meet.

The student athletes competed in the area meet Thursday at Barbers Hill.

Memorial’s Tre’Vonte Caines qualified in shot put (first place) and discus (second place) with throws of 57.10 feet and 152.7, respectively.

The Titans’ Maleek Jones qualified for the high jump (second place) with a jump of 6’6” and third place in the triple jump with a leap of 45.6 feet.

PNG’s Preston Nance placed third in the pole vault with a height of 12’6.”

Nederland’s Ke’Asia Hall came in second in the triple jump with a distance of 37 feet and 7.5 inches.

The regional meet will be at Turner Stadium in Humble April 23-24.