Affidavit: Port Arthur man faces prison after assault

A 20-year-old Port Arthur man was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury on a charge of injury to a disabled person.

Kaden Christopher Hayes faces 2-10 years in prison if convicted of the third-degree felony.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on February 2, Hayes was at his apartment with a woman when the two began to argue. To deescalate the situation, the document states, the woman started texting someone to pick her up.

Hayes allegedly took her phone, threw it and then restrained her before slapping her with an open hand and then punching her in the face.

When police arrived, the woman had a busted lip and bruising around her eyes, the affidavit says.