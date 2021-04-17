Brown seeks 1-year seat on PAISD

Dianne Brown feels it’s important to get Port Arthur Independent School District students back into the classroom.

Brown, who served two non-consecutive terms on the PAISD school board, is seeking the one-year unexpired term left by the Rev. Donald R. Frank Sr., who left the school board when he earned a seat on the Port Arthur City Council.

Brown, 66, is retired, previously working for 25 years as a prekindergarten aide, office aide, classroom aide and warehouse supervisor aide in the district.

Brown doesn’t feel the workload teachers have had to master since COVID-19 should continue.

“I think what our teachers have done in the last 12 months will certainly assist them in their delivery of instruction as our students return,” Brown said, adding teachers have been able to balance the workload and needs of the students as well as following the guidelines of the district and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s important to get our students back into the classroom,” she said. “I feel the teacher-to-student interaction is more effective then virtual learning. In the classroom, the teacher has a better opportunity to see where the student may need help.”

After serving as a trustee in the past, Brown said she has a better respect for educators.

“Since I joined the school board, my bar of respect (for teachers) has strengthened, and living through COVID my respect is even stronger,” she said. “Teachers in PASID work tirelessly to address the unprecedented needs of our students.”

Education post-COVID has definitely taken a hit, but she believes in the district’s children, parents and educators.

“Children are resilient and will bounce back,” she said. “I think it will take a great deal of support at home and the classroom to address the gaps that have been determined.”

Brown and husband of 48 years, Charles, have two sons who are products of PAISD and are both educators.

She is a member of the Rotary Club of Port Arthur, Port Arthur City Council PTA, teacher retirement group, secretary retirement group and a member of St. James Catholic Church.

Seeking full terms include incumbents Brandon Bartie, Deborah Ambroise and Lloyd Marie Johnson.

Newcomers vying for the full term seats are Taylor Getwood, Yadira Cardenas and Kimberly Wycoff.

Seeking the 1-year term are Dianne Brown and Joe Escobedo.

Early voting runs from April 19 to April 27, and May 1 is Election Day.