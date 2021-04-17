expand
April 17, 2021

Early voting begins Monday. See what’s on the ballot, where to vote.

By PA News

Published 12:36 am Saturday, April 17, 2021

Early voting for the May 1 joint election begins Monday, where Port Arthur voters will elect school board trustees, port commissioners and decide the fate of enhancements to several parks and a senior center.

Port Arthur Independent School District

The PAISD trustee election has three, 3-year seats and the unexpired 1-year term left vacated by the Rev. Donald R. Frank Sr., who left the school board and earned a seat on Port Arthur City Council.

Those seeking full terms include incumbents Brandon Bartie, Deborah Ambroise and Lloyd Marie Johnson.

Newcomers vying for the full-term seats are Taylor Getwood, Yadira Cardenas and Kimberly Wycoff.

Seeking the 1-year term are Dianne Brown and Joe Escobedo.

Port of Port Arthur Navigation District

Three incumbents and three newcomers have all filed for the three vacant seats on the board. They include incumbents John A. Comeaux, Linda Turner Spears and Norris J. Simon.

The newcomers are Gerald Hatch Sr., Mary Wycoff and Charles A. Joseph.

Terms on the five-person board are for six years.

City of Port Arthur, Proposition A

Voters in the city will decide if Port Arthur Type A Economic Development Corporation sales and use tax funds should be used for enhancements at Adams Park, Rose Hill Park and the Recreation and Senior Citizens Center at the rate of $1 million per year for three years with an option to renew for an additional three years at $1 million per year.

Early voting dates

Early voting will be held from:

  • April 19-24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • April 26-27, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voters can cast ballots at any of the following locations:

  • Port Arthur Sub-courthouse, 525 Lakeshore Drive, Port Arthur
  • Port Arthur Library, 4615 Ninth Ave., Port Arthur
  • Beaumont Courthouse-main location, 1085 Pearl St., Beaumont
  • Rogers Park Recreation Center, 6540 Gladys, Beaumont
  • Theodore Johns Library, 4255 Fannett Road, Beaumont
  • John Paul Davis Community Center, 3580 E. Lucas, Beaumont

