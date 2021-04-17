Kathie’s Korner — Our Rewarder provides much to cherish

The definition of reward: A thing, benefit, honor, bonus, prize or advantage given in recognition of one’s service, effort or achievement.

My personal favorite is honor and to always remember that God is the great “Rewarder!” Of all the names for God, let’s look at Rewarder and remember that He is so faithful and ready to bless us. Let’s bless others.

Let’s look at a few people in the Bible who were rewarded for their obedience:

Abraham, when he was called Abram, to travel, and to sacrifice his son, only to be blessed by God, in return, as the sheep was provided for sacrifice.

Loyal women who served and traveled, heralding Jesus’ resurrection, right on time. Deborah, the Judge, praiser and warrior going to battle with Barak when he was afraid to go alone, leading his army! Deborah said she would go with him but he must remember that God said they would have victory, so, when they returned, they would give praise and glory to God.

These people “listened and were obedient” giving glory to God.

A lot of deeds for God were not to just be seen by men, but secretly done.

Public yammering received no reward. I think that holds true for today, also (my opinion).

Just do what God shows you to do. When He shows you to do it, in your heart you will be happy!

God tells us in His Word, to wash our face, and comb our hair, to fast however many days, in secret and He will reward us.

Fasting is not to convince God to do something for us, but to become close to Him with no distractions (in our thoughts or actions): deciding a purpose, asking angels to assist us, and continue in our daily life with a joyful heart and love for God.

I have experienced many fasts over the years, powerful three- and four-days and a 20-day when Mike went to El Salvador for a volatile mission trip.

In my prayer teachings, I elaborate on the challenges and opportunities I experienced only in these situations.

Psalm 127:3 (Amplified Bible) says, “Behold, children are a heritage and gift from the Lord, the fruit of the womb, a reward.”

I totally agree with that. We had three wonderful children, all adults now, who have enriched our lives in so many ways.

We have three amazing grandchildren, so fun and creative, then four brilliant, comical, cuddly, great grandchildren. I adore all of them and wish we had more. I pray that people would see their children as a reward from God.

I want to end with a scripture that is carved in granite in my heart and soul. I find myself encouraging others with its promise from our Heavenly Father.

“…without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe Who He is and that He is a Rewarder of those who diligently (or early) seek Him.”

Hebrews 11:6 (Amplified Bible)

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.