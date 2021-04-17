expand
Ad Spot

April 17, 2021

David Cibrian (Courtesy photo)

Port Arthur man indicted; arrest follows string of gun thefts, police say

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Saturday, April 17, 2021

A Port Arthur man police believe tossed a stolen gun from a vehicle in September was indicted on a charge of tamping with physical evidence this week.

David Alfonso Cibrian, 22, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury for the third degree felony.

Just before 2 a.m. Sept 25, a Port Neches Police officer was patrolling in the 2700 block of Saba Lane when he saw brake lights activate and deactivate multiple times, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The car did not have the headlights on, and when the officer tried to stop the Buick, the driver fled at a high rate of speed, police said.

At one point the officer saw an object fly out of the car window, causing sparks in the roadway. The object was a handgun.

Police lost sight of the car in Port Arthur but found it a short time later parked at a home in the 2300 block of Evergreen Drive, where the vehicle was reportedly registered, authorities said.

Officers followed the path the car took and found five handguns along the side of the road. One of the handguns, a Kimber Micro 9, was reported stolen from Port Neches on Sept. 14.

A second handgun, a Taurus 709 slim, was later found to be stolen from Nederland some time overnight between Sept 24 and Sept. 25, which police believe indicated the firearm had likely just been stolen.

A third firearm, a Sig Sauer P250, was later reported stolen from Groves between Sept. 21 and Sept. 23.

The probable cause affidavit did not mention the makes and models of the other two guns allegedly found on the side of the road.

During the investigation, police learned of three individuals believed to be involved. On Oct. 20, a Port Neches Police detective spoke with Cibrian, who made a statement about the incident.

Cibrian on Friday remained in jail on a charge of tampering with physical evidence with a $15,000 bond and also has theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance charges with no bond listed on the jail roster.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur Yacht Club member builds wooden boat with beer tap, wine bar

POLICE: Local man robs Nederland store with shirt around head, drops cigarette box during escape

Upcoming election, beautification projects could reshape Port Arthur’s quality of life

Wrong way exit ramp crash leads to injuries; Nederland woman arrested

Local

Port Arthur Yacht Club member builds wooden boat with beer tap, wine bar

Local

POLICE: Local man robs Nederland store with shirt around head, drops cigarette box during escape

Local

Upcoming election, beautification projects could reshape Port Arthur’s quality of life

Local

Wrong way exit ramp crash leads to injuries; Nederland woman arrested

Local

Early voting begins Monday. See what’s on the ballot, where to vote.

High School Sports

See which Memorial, Nederland and PNG athletes qualify for regionals

Local

Small center brings big assistance to local business owners

Local

BASF, Total work together to better life for many aspects

Education

Brown seeks 1-year seat on PAISD

Groves

Construction underway on Groves Fire Station

Groves

Police: Two caught inside old hospital stealing copper

Business

Valero Port Arthur’s generosity seen in numerous projects

Local

Affidavit: Port Arthur man faces prison after assault

Education

Port Arthur teen secures diploma, college degree despite autism

Local

Port Arthur man indicted; arrest follows string of gun thefts, police say

Local

Big Arthur gets new outfit

Beaumont

Burglary, meth possession top indicts this week

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: April 5-11

Groves

Mid County boys dominates All-District soccer honors

Beaumont

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating 102 stolen sheep

Local

National Weather Service details concerns for Southeast Texas severe thunderstorms

Lifestyle

ON THE MENU — Old school BBQ stop Nick’s Pit nearing 50 years in Port Arthur

Local

$4.2 million upgrade targets Nederland’s most drainage poor neighborhoods

Local

Car used in dangerous daylight Port Arthur shooting found in Beaumont