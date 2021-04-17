Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: April 5-11

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 5 to April 11:

Jacob Degeyter, 36, public intoxication

Austin Bartz, 25, possession of drug paraphernalia

Elizabeth Schiwart, 42, public intoxication

Jeremy Wiscaver, 43, public intoxication

Dylon McGuire, 20, other agency warrant(s)

Michael Marshall, 48, ran stop sign and failure to maintain financial responsibility

Stoney LeBlanc, 22, Port Neches traffic warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 5 to April 11:

April 5

Theft was reported in the 700 block of Lee. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Port Neches Avenue. An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Montrose. A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of East Port Neches Avenue.



April 6

A person was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2100 block of Nall.

Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 2100 block of Nall.

Two people were each arrested for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Nall.

April 7

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2800 block of Nall.

Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Montrose.

April 8

A person was arrested for running a stop sign and failure to maintain financial responsibility in the 100 block of Grigsby.

April 9

Terroristic threats were reported in the 900 block of Montrose.

A person was arrested for Port Neches traffic warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Marion and Ave. B.

April 10

Theft was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of Eugene.

April 11