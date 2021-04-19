expand
April 19, 2021

Texas gas prices fall slightly; analyst predicts what to expect next

By PA News

Published 6:58 am Monday, April 19, 2021

Gas prices have remained largely stable in the last week across much of the country with the exception of the West Coast, where prices in some areas continue to advance.

The advances are mainly in California as summer gasoline and healthy demand have boosted prices, but for everyone else, “we’re far removed from the fast pace of increases we saw earlier this year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Texas gas prices have fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.59/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 5.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.02/g higher than a year ago.

“Gasoline demand has given up ground for the second straight week, likely due to some areas seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, and as spring break plans conclude,” De Haan said.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.22/g while the highest is $3.99/g, a difference of $1.77/g.

“The next trend in gas prices isn’t evident just yet, we may see additional slight sideways moves in the weeks ahead, until either demand starts to increase notably again, or we see the opposite,” De Haan said.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged  in the last week, averaging $2.85/g today.

The national average is down 2.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.07/g higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $2.82/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.84/g.
• San Antonio – $2.38/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.39/g.
• Austin – $2.49/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.50/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

April 19, 2020: $1.57/g (U.S. Average: $1.78/g)
April 19, 2019: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
April 19, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
April 19, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)
April 19, 2016: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)
April 19, 2015: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)
April 19, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
April 19, 2013: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)
April 19, 2012: $3.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.89/g)
April 19, 2011: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

