expand
Ad Spot

April 21, 2021

Arnold D. Landry II

Arnold D. Landry II

By PA News

Published 5:47 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Arnold D. Landry II, a resident of Pearland, TX, died on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stafford, VA.

Rock was born in Galveston, Texas in 1963 to Angelina and Arnold Landry, Sr. They resided in Port Arthur, Texas.

He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1981.

Rock was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Ruth Landry Dewalt, & Leonor Armstrong, his grandfather Gus Landry, and his Aunt Linda Jones.

He is survived by his father, Arnold (Pamela) Landry Sr., his Children: Korey, Antanique, Andrew, Austin, and Allison Landry, Grandchildren: Kymori Landry and Alaya High, and Siblings: Arrick (Margaret) , Ardena, Adrian, and Angelic Landry, one Uncle: Anthony (Joyce) Landry, Aunts : Anna Hawkins and Lysandra Landry-Felder, and one great Aunt: Beverly Hayes.

He had a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends as well.

A Memorial will take place at Gabriel Funeral Home 3800 Memorial Blvd Port Arthur, Texas 77642 on April 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Health director details Port Arthur vaccination clinic move, future treatment options

VIDEOS — American Sign Language class brings new bilingual opportunities to PNGHS

New PNGISD schools under construction, timeline moves forward

Meet the Memorial sprinters focused on being the state’s fastest

Check this Out

Health director details Port Arthur vaccination clinic move, future treatment options

Education

VIDEOS — American Sign Language class brings new bilingual opportunities to PNGHS

Education

New PNGISD schools under construction, timeline moves forward

High School Sports

Meet the Memorial sprinters focused on being the state’s fastest

Business

PHOTO GALLERY — Daughter, mother open Azaleas Florist is Port Neches

High School Sports

Tennis coach hopes first time Port Arthur success attracts more to program

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: April 12-18

Beaumont

PHOTO — Early voting begins in Port Arthur, rest of Jefferson County

Local

PAPD sheds light on reported motor vehicle shooting near Rainbow Bridge

Local

Local resident loses battle with COVID; Port Arthur moving vaccination clinic

Education

Nederland ISD makes call on masks, virtual instruction, public access to stadium track

Education

Business owner Joe Escobedo wants to bring fresh financial eyes to Port Arthur school board

Entertainment

Smoke on the Water Cook Off this weekend launches RiverFest fun

Local

See how you can join Port Arthurans in helping beautify the city this Saturday

Education

Lamar State College Port Arthur’s Shin wins national leadership award

Local

Port Arthur to host hazardous waste collection event

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: April 12-18

Local

Lamar State College Port Arthur crowns 31st annual Citizen Bee champ

Education

Sign-up available for PAISD’s 2021 Summer of Academic Refinement

Local

The Port Arthur Vaccination clinic is moving sites next week

High School Sports

Nederland coach Monte Barrow receives ring after being named Bum Phillips COY

Business

Valero Port Arthur’s generosity seen in numerous projects

Local

PHOTO GALLERY: The Gateway Arch to Nederland takes shape over Boston Avenue

Local

Texas gas prices fall slightly; analyst predicts what to expect next