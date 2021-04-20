expand
Ad Spot

April 21, 2021

Bruce Benjamin Hill

Bruce Benjamin Hill

By PA News

Published 5:51 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Mr. Bruce Benjamin Hill, of Port Arthur died Friday April 9, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Houston, Texas.

He was a resident of Port Arthur for 65 years and was retired from American Petrofina.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Sabine Pass.

Bruce enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Survivors include children: Nicolette Perry (John), of Houston, Texas, Quan Ned, Latosha Hill, Bruce Cody Hill (Allyson), Rashad Hill, Brandon Hill, all of Port Arthur.  Siblings, Wilma Bell, George Hill, Jr.  Efrem Hill, (Terina), Sharon Hill, Gregg Hill. Floyd Hill all of Port Arthur. 12 Grandchildren, 1 great- granddaughter, Kim Martin my devoted love, and a host of relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents Rev George Hill and Malva Hill.

A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 1224 Houston Ave, Port Arthur, TX with Pastor Robert Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Sabine Pass Cemetery.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Health director details Port Arthur vaccination clinic move, future treatment options

VIDEOS — American Sign Language class brings new bilingual opportunities to PNGHS

New PNGISD schools under construction, timeline moves forward

Meet the Memorial sprinters focused on being the state’s fastest

Check this Out

Health director details Port Arthur vaccination clinic move, future treatment options

Education

VIDEOS — American Sign Language class brings new bilingual opportunities to PNGHS

Education

New PNGISD schools under construction, timeline moves forward

High School Sports

Meet the Memorial sprinters focused on being the state’s fastest

Business

PHOTO GALLERY — Daughter, mother open Azaleas Florist is Port Neches

High School Sports

Tennis coach hopes first time Port Arthur success attracts more to program

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: April 12-18

Beaumont

PHOTO — Early voting begins in Port Arthur, rest of Jefferson County

Local

PAPD sheds light on reported motor vehicle shooting near Rainbow Bridge

Local

Local resident loses battle with COVID; Port Arthur moving vaccination clinic

Education

Nederland ISD makes call on masks, virtual instruction, public access to stadium track

Education

Business owner Joe Escobedo wants to bring fresh financial eyes to Port Arthur school board

Entertainment

Smoke on the Water Cook Off this weekend launches RiverFest fun

Local

See how you can join Port Arthurans in helping beautify the city this Saturday

Education

Lamar State College Port Arthur’s Shin wins national leadership award

Local

Port Arthur to host hazardous waste collection event

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: April 12-18

Local

Lamar State College Port Arthur crowns 31st annual Citizen Bee champ

Education

Sign-up available for PAISD’s 2021 Summer of Academic Refinement

Local

The Port Arthur Vaccination clinic is moving sites next week

High School Sports

Nederland coach Monte Barrow receives ring after being named Bum Phillips COY

Business

Valero Port Arthur’s generosity seen in numerous projects

Local

PHOTO GALLERY: The Gateway Arch to Nederland takes shape over Boston Avenue

Local

Texas gas prices fall slightly; analyst predicts what to expect next