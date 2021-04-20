expand
April 20, 2021

Kaileigh Courts won the Southeast Texas Regional Citizen Bee hosted by Lamar State College Port Arthur and advances to the state competition this month in Austin. (Courtesy of Lamar State College Port Arthur)

Lamar State College Port Arthur crowns 31st annual Citizen Bee champ

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Kaileigh Courts, a student at Vidor High School, is advancing to state-level competition after winning the Southeast Texas Regional Citizen Bee, recently hosted by Lamar State College Port Arthur.

The competition is in its 31st year of existence.

For finishing first among 21 students representing seven schools, Courts advances to the state competition this month in Austin.

Courts won $500 for the first place victory. Her coach is Carol Kibodeaux.

Nate Gibson of Acorns to Oaks Academy earned second place and a $250 cash award. West Brook High School’s Cristina Marquez Pereda won third place and $125, and Mia Pierce of Vidor placed fourth and won $75.

The event was sponsored in large part by Total Port Arthur Refinery.

Students compete individually in the Citizen Bee, which tests their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and other important documents, people, issues, civic values and current events.

The event consists of an hour private written examination, followed by oral questions in a public forum on the main stage of the Sam and Linda Monroe Performing Arts Center.

All of the questions and answers for the written and oral exams were available in the on-line study guide provided by the Bill of Rights Institute.

Other local participants in the LSCPA-hosted competition were:

Wilson Early College High School: Antony Nguyen and Steven Linares; Coach Rebecca Harrison.

Sabine Pass High School: Brandon Morales, Daniela Contreras, Layton Richards, and Lashly DeLuna; Coach Zachary Defrancis.

