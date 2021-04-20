Local resident loses battle with COVID; Port Arthur moving vaccination clinic

The City of Port Arthur Health Department reported a COVID-19 related death for a local resident on Tuesday.

This individual was a Hispanic female between 90 and 95 years old, and it has been determined this individual had underlying health conditions.

The health department has reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Neches residents since the beginning of the pandemic.

From April 16-19, the health department is reporting more than a dozen new COVID-19 positive individuals from Port Arthur and Mid County.

There are confirmations of seven for Port Arthur, three for Groves, three in Nederland and five in Port Neches.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported during that time frame is 18.

Vaccination clinic

The Port Arthur Vaccination clinic is on the move.

Friday (April 23) will be the last day the vaccination clinic operates at the Bob Bowers Civic Center.

Starting Monday (April 26), the Port Arthur Vaccination clinic will move to the Texas Art Museum (TAMS) building.

The clinic will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The address is 3501 Cultural Center Drive.