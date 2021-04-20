expand
Ad Spot

April 20, 2021

Local resident loses battle with COVID; Port Arthur moving vaccination clinic

By PA News

Published 12:26 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

The City of Port Arthur Health Department reported a COVID-19 related death for a local resident on Tuesday.

This individual was a Hispanic female between 90 and 95 years old, and it has been determined this individual had underlying health conditions.

The health department has reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Neches residents since the beginning of the pandemic.

From April 16-19, the health department is reporting more than a dozen new COVID-19 positive individuals from Port Arthur and Mid County.

There are confirmations of seven for Port Arthur, three for Groves, three in Nederland and five in Port Neches.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported during that time frame is 18.

Vaccination clinic

The Port Arthur Vaccination clinic is on the move.

Friday (April 23) will be the last day the vaccination clinic operates at the Bob Bowers Civic Center.

Starting Monday (April 26), the Port Arthur Vaccination clinic will move to the Texas Art Museum (TAMS) building.

The clinic will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The address is 3501 Cultural Center Drive.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Local resident loses battle with COVID; Port Arthur moving vaccination clinic

Nederland ISD makes call on masks, virtual instruction, public access to stadium track

Business owner Joe Escobedo wants to bring fresh financial eyes to Port Arthur school board

Smoke on the Water Cook Off this weekend launches RiverFest fun

Local

Local resident loses battle with COVID; Port Arthur moving vaccination clinic

Education

Nederland ISD makes call on masks, virtual instruction, public access to stadium track

Education

Business owner Joe Escobedo wants to bring fresh financial eyes to Port Arthur school board

Entertainment

Smoke on the Water Cook Off this weekend launches RiverFest fun

Local

See how you can join Port Arthurans in helping beautify the city this Saturday

Education

Lamar State College Port Arthur’s Shin wins national leadership award

Local

Port Arthur to host hazardous waste collection event

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: April 12-18

Local

Lamar State College Port Arthur crowns 31st annual Citizen Bee champ

Education

Sign-up available for PAISD’s 2021 Summer of Academic Refinement

Local

The Port Arthur Vaccination clinic is moving sites next week

High School Sports

Nederland coach Monte Barrow receives ring after being named Bum Phillips COY

Business

Valero Port Arthur’s generosity seen in numerous projects

Local

PHOTO GALLERY: The Gateway Arch to Nederland takes shape over Boston Avenue

Local

Texas gas prices fall slightly; analyst predicts what to expect next

Local

Small center brings big assistance to local business owners

Local

Early voting begins today. See what’s on the ballot, where to vote.

Beaumont

Burglary, meth possession cases lowlight last week’s indictments

Education

Autism not slowing Port Arthur teen Rafael Castro securing diploma, college degree

Local

Port Arthur man indicted; arrest follows string of gun thefts, police say chase started in Port Neches

Local

BASF, Total working together to better many aspects of life

Groves

Police: Two caught inside old Groves hospital stealing copper

Education

Dianne Brown seeks 1-year seat on PAISD school board, praises teachers’ efforts

High School Sports

Mid County student-athletes dominate All-District soccer honors