Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: April 12-18

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 12 to April 18:

Mason Presley, 25, other agency warrant(s)

Colby Dixon, 18, disorderly conduct

Michael Juneau, 61, driving while intoxicated

Chase Thomas, 34, other agency warrant(s)

Victor Leon, 28, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 12 to April 18:

April 12

Officer investigated a report of theft in the 900 block of Block St.

April 13

No reports.

April 14

Officer investigated a report of assault in the 1200 block of Montrose.

April 15

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Grigsby.

Officer arrested a subject for disorderly conduct in the intersection of Magnolia and Merriman.

Officer investigated a report of theft in the 500 block of Gist.

Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Nall.

April 16

Officer investigated a report of burglary of a vehicle in the 2300 block of Nall.

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 100 block of Magnolia.

April 17

No reports.

April 18