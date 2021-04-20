Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: April 12-18
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 12 to April 18:
- Mason Presley, 25, other agency warrant(s)
- Colby Dixon, 18, disorderly conduct
- Michael Juneau, 61, driving while intoxicated
- Chase Thomas, 34, other agency warrant(s)
- Victor Leon, 28, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 12 to April 18:
April 12
- Officer investigated a report of theft in the 900 block of Block St.
April 13
- No reports.
April 14
- Officer investigated a report of assault in the 1200 block of Montrose.
April 15
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Grigsby.
- Officer arrested a subject for disorderly conduct in the intersection of Magnolia and Merriman.
- Officer investigated a report of theft in the 500 block of Gist.
Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Nall.
April 16
- Officer investigated a report of burglary of a vehicle in the 2300 block of Nall.
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 100 block of Magnolia.
April 17
- No reports.
April 18
- Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest/transport in the 100 block of E. Port Neches Ave.