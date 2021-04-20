expand
April 20, 2021

Sign-up available for PAISD’s 2021 Summer of Academic Refinement

By PA News

Published 12:16 am Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Port Arthur Independent School District’s 2021 Summer of Academic Refinement “SOAR” program will be held Monday through Thursday, beginning June 7 and running through July 1 for PAISD students.

The “SOAR” program will include the required, bilingual programs, Extended School Year for students receiving Special Education services, and the tiniest Titans, Wheatley Summer Program.

The elementary (K-5) and middle school (6-8) programs will offer language arts, science, social studies and mathematics. The Ninth Grade Success Initiative program will be offered for 9th grade students who have not earned enough credits to be promoted to the 10th grade.

The high school program for students in grades 10-12 will be offered for students who failed a core course or have not earned enough credits to be promoted to the next grade. Wilson Early College High School will offer a Summer Bridge program for its 2021-2022 cohort.

The district has designed the EOC Academic Enrichment Summer Institute Program for 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grade students who have not been successful on the Algebra I, Biology, English I, English II or U.S. History STAAR/EOC tests.

The EOC Academic Enrichment Summer Institutes will be held at MHS-9, MHS and Wilson starting June 7-25.

The Institute will be held Monday through Thursday each week. The assessment window for 9, 10, 11 and 12th grade students needing to retake a STAAR/EOC test is June 22– 25.

Each school site will be a host campus for their summer program. Students will attend classes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday – Thursday. Transportation and food services will be provided for students in all programs at all grade levels.

Counselors or designee on each campus will pre-register elementary, middle and high school students required to attend the summer instruction program.

Parents may complete the online application located at paisd.org April 19-June 2.

