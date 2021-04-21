expand
April 21, 2021

Mike James

Former Cardinal to sign with Nets

By PA News

Published 12:07 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Former Lamar Cardinal basketball player Mike James is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of the season.

Multiple news organizations are reporting that the Euroleague Star is in ‘advanced’ talks with the Nets.

James, 30, had played for CSKA Moscow in Russia.

The shooting guard was the offensive sparkplug for the Lamar team that won the Southland Conference tournament in 2012. He was named to the SLC first team and the conference tournament MVP.

James holds the school record for points in a game when he dropped 52 after coming off the bench in a game against Louisiana College in 2011.

James played for the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

