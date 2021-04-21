expand
April 21, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests: April 12-18

By Monique Batson

Published 12:24 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals between April 12 and April 18:

  • Claudia Hebert, 43, Driving While Intoxicated
  • Eldridge Robinson Jr., 44, warrant other agency
  • Isom Brown, 46, Nederland warrants
  • Richard Dilworth, 36, injury to an elderly person
  • Jose Vega, 18, evading arrest with a vehicle
  • Melchor Mucun-Xante, 19, Driving While Intoxicated
  • Nhan Nguyen, 38, warrant other agency
  • Jeremy Moore, 33, warrant other agency
  • Alejandro Perez, 27, warrant other agency
  • James McKinney, 38, Nederland warrants
  • Lance Matthews, 51, Driving While Intoxicated -3rd or More
  • Jonathan Rayford, 21, warrant other agency
  • Alexis Castillo, 35, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls between April 12 and April 18: 

April 12

  • A complainant reported a death in the 600 block of S 37th Street.
  • A complainant reported a failure to stop and give information in the 2300 block of Highway 365.
  • A complainant reported a death in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
  • A complainant reported a burglary of a building in the 1400 block of S 21st Street.
  • A complainant reported harassment in the 2400 block of Avenue E.

April 13

  • A complainant reported a death in the 1200 block of N 17th Street.
  • A complainant reported a theft in the 2800 block of Highway 365.
  • Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Officer found a subject in possession of a controlled substance in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3200 block of Highway 365.

April 14

  • A complainant reported a terroristic threat in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
  • A complainant reported a death in the 600 block of N 27th Street.
  • A complainant reported an assault in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
  • A complainant reported an assault in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
  • A complainant reported a burglary of a habitation in the 2100 block of Avenue C.
  • Arrest of a subject on Nederland Warrants in the 900 block of S 27th Street.
  • Arrest of a subject for injury to an elderly person in the 3000 block of Highway 365.

April 15

  • Arrest of a subject for evading arrest using a vehicle in the 100 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 2000 block of N Highway 69.
  • A complainant reported fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 600 block of S 5th Street.
  • A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury in the 3600 block of Highway 365.
  • A complainant reported theft in the 1300 block of S 16th Street.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

April 16

  • A complainant reported to Officer Bell assault offensive touch – family violence in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
  • A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief near S 29th Street and Avenue D.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 8200 block of Beauxart Garden Road.
  • A subject taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of South 2 ½ Street.

April 17

  • Arrest of a subject on Nederland warrants in the 900 block of North 14th Street.
  • Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated-3rd or more in the 300 block of S 5th Street.

April 18

  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 1700 block of Helena.
  • A complainant reported a death in the 200 block of S 2nd Street.
  • A complainant reported leaving the scene of an accident in the 2700 block of Gary.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of Memorial Highway.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

