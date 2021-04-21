Nederland Police Department arrests: April 12-18

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals between April 12 and April 18:

Claudia Hebert, 43, Driving While Intoxicated

Eldridge Robinson Jr., 44, warrant other agency

Isom Brown, 46, Nederland warrants

Richard Dilworth, 36, injury to an elderly person

Jose Vega, 18, evading arrest with a vehicle

Melchor Mucun-Xante, 19, Driving While Intoxicated

Nhan Nguyen, 38, warrant other agency

Jeremy Moore, 33, warrant other agency

Alejandro Perez, 27, warrant other agency

James McKinney, 38, Nederland warrants

Lance Matthews, 51, Driving While Intoxicated -3rd or More

Jonathan Rayford, 21, warrant other agency

Alexis Castillo, 35, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls between April 12 and April 18:

April 12

A complainant reported a death in the 600 block of S 37th Street.

A complainant reported a failure to stop and give information in the 2300 block of Highway 365.

A complainant reported a death in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

A complainant reported a burglary of a building in the 1400 block of S 21st Street.

A complainant reported harassment in the 2400 block of Avenue E.

April 13

A complainant reported a death in the 1200 block of N 17th Street.

A complainant reported a theft in the 2800 block of Highway 365.

Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Officer found a subject in possession of a controlled substance in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3200 block of Highway 365.

April 14

A complainant reported a terroristic threat in the 200 block of N 17th Street.

A complainant reported a death in the 600 block of N 27th Street.

A complainant reported an assault in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.

A complainant reported a burglary of a habitation in the 2100 block of Avenue C.

Arrest of a subject on Nederland Warrants in the 900 block of S 27th Street.

Arrest of a subject for injury to an elderly person in the 3000 block of Highway 365.

April 15

Arrest of a subject for evading arrest using a vehicle in the 100 block of Twin City Highway.

Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 2000 block of N Highway 69.

A complainant reported fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 600 block of S 5th Street.

A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury in the 3600 block of Highway 365.

A complainant reported theft in the 1300 block of S 16th Street.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

April 16

A complainant reported to Officer Bell assault offensive touch – family violence in the 3200 block of Avenue H.

A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief near S 29th Street and Avenue D.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 8200 block of Beauxart Garden Road.

A subject taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of South 2 ½ Street.

April 17

Arrest of a subject on Nederland warrants in the 900 block of North 14th Street.

Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated-3rd or more in the 300 block of S 5th Street.

April 18