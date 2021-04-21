Vaccine hub to offer extended hours Thursday

The Port Arthur Health Department will provide extended hours for COVID vaccinations at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center on Thursday.

The hub, located at 3401 Cultural Center Drive, typically operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

On Thursday, the center will remain open until 8 p.m.

Friday will be the final day for the vaccine hub to be at the Civic Center.

Starting Monday (April 26), it will relocate to the Texas Art Museum (TAMS) building, 3501 Cultural Drive, from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more details about the move, read here.