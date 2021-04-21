expand
Ad Spot

April 21, 2021

It will be easier to receive the COVID-19 vaccine April 22 in Port Arthur due to expanded hours at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive. (Chris Moore/The News)

Vaccine hub to offer extended hours Thursday

By PA News

Published 7:00 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

The Port Arthur Health Department will provide extended hours for COVID vaccinations at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center on Thursday.

The hub, located at 3401 Cultural Center Drive, typically operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

On Thursday, the center will remain open until 8 p.m.

Friday will be the final day for the vaccine hub to be at the Civic Center.

Starting Monday (April 26), it will relocate to the Texas Art Museum (TAMS) building, 3501 Cultural Drive, from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more details about the move, read here.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Vaccine hub to offer extended hours Thursday

Authorities probing thieves’ inside knowledge after theft of $30K+ in Jefferson County equipment

SEE THE LOCATIONS: Entergy plans Port Arthur outages Wednesday night

Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Precinct 3 Barn in Port Acres

BREAKING NEWS

Vaccine hub to offer extended hours Thursday

Local

Authorities probing thieves’ inside knowledge after theft of $30K+ in Jefferson County equipment

Local

SEE THE LOCATIONS: Entergy plans Port Arthur outages Wednesday night

Local

Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Precinct 3 Barn in Port Acres

Check this Out

Health director details Port Arthur vaccination clinic move, future treatment options

Education

VIDEOS — American Sign Language class brings new bilingual opportunities to PNGHS

Education

New PNGISD schools under construction, timeline moves forward

High School Sports

Meet the Memorial sprinters focused on being the state’s fastest

Business

PHOTO GALLERY — Daughter, mother open Azaleas Florist is Port Neches

High School Sports

Tennis coach hopes first time Port Arthur success attracts more to program

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: April 12-18

Beaumont

PHOTO — Early voting begins in Port Arthur, rest of Jefferson County

Local

PAPD sheds light on reported motor vehicle shooting near Rainbow Bridge

Local

Local resident loses battle with COVID; Port Arthur moving vaccination clinic

Education

Nederland ISD makes call on masks, virtual instruction, public access to stadium track

Education

Business owner Joe Escobedo wants to bring fresh financial eyes to Port Arthur school board

Entertainment

Smoke on the Water Cook Off this weekend launches RiverFest fun

Local

See how you can join Port Arthurans in helping beautify the city this Saturday

Education

Lamar State College Port Arthur’s Shin wins national leadership award

Local

Port Arthur to host hazardous waste collection event

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: April 12-18

Local

Lamar State College Port Arthur crowns 31st annual Citizen Bee champ

Education

Sign-up available for PAISD’s 2021 Summer of Academic Refinement

Local

The Port Arthur Vaccination clinic is moving sites next week