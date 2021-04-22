expand
Ad Spot

April 22, 2021

Denise T. Johnson

Denise T. Johnson

By PA News

Published 5:53 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

Denise T. Johnson, 66, of Port Arthur TX went home to be with the Lord on Saturday April 10, 2021 surrounded by family.

Denise was a native of Port Arthur TX, born on May 24, 1954 to the late Joseph H. Johnson Sr. and Theresa Emma Johnson.

She was a member of the 1972 class of Abraham Lincoln High School and an employee of St. Mary’s hospital
where she retired after 24 years of service.

She was sweet, humble, caring and spent her retirement years loving and spoiling her grandchildren.

Denise was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers; Joseph (Bookie) Johnson Jr. and Reginald (Reggie) Johnson.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, LaToya Wise (Clifford Jr.), Donavia Johnson (Xavier Byers), seven grandchildren; Nazaih Perry (Terrance Singleton), DeAndre (Brotha) Angelle, DeOnte (Sonny) Angelle, Clifford (Trey) Wise lll, Torrin (Chad) Alpough, Kyndle Byers, and Karley Byers, four great-grandchilden; Donovan (Junior) Petetan Jr., Chauncey (Chubb)Singleton, Aria Angelle, Hollie Singleton, along with step-siblings, nieces, nephews and close friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Denise T. Johnson

Rose Mary Breaux

2 killed in multiple vehicle crash that closes lanes of I-10 traffic

Motiva representative to Port Arthur leaders: We will continue downtown development

Local

2 killed in multiple vehicle crash that closes lanes of I-10 traffic

Business

Motiva representative to Port Arthur leaders: We will continue downtown development

Local

Port Arthur Newsmedia investigates: Neighborhood struggles with loss of water, Port Arthur officials respond

Local

SEE THE BREAKDOWN: Diocese reassigns priests across Mid & South County churches

Local

Nederland police chief talks 2020 trends in relation to crime concerns

Local

Port Arthur native selected State Bar of Texas chair-elect

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 14-20

Entertainment

Rodney Crowell headlines Gulf Coast Gala virtual event

High School Sports

Ke’Asia Hall keeps adding her name to the Nederland record books

BREAKING NEWS

Vaccine hub to offer extended hours Thursday

Local

Authorities probing thieves’ inside knowledge after theft of $30K+ in Jefferson County equipment

Local

SEE THE LOCATIONS: Entergy plans Port Arthur outages Wednesday night

Local

Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Precinct 3 Barn in Port Acres

Check this Out

Health director details Port Arthur vaccination clinic move, future treatment options

Education

VIDEOS — American Sign Language class brings new bilingual opportunities to PNGHS

Education

New PNGISD schools under construction, timeline moves forward

High School Sports

Meet the Memorial sprinters focused on being the state’s fastest

Business

PHOTO GALLERY — Daughter, mother open Azaleas Florist is Port Neches

High School Sports

Tennis coach hopes first time Port Arthur success attracts more to program

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: April 12-18

Beaumont

PHOTO — Early voting begins in Port Arthur, rest of Jefferson County

Local

PAPD sheds light on reported motor vehicle shooting near Rainbow Bridge

Local

Local resident loses battle with COVID; Port Arthur moving vaccination clinic

Education

Nederland ISD makes call on masks, virtual instruction, public access to stadium track