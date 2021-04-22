Denise T. Johnson, 66, of Port Arthur TX went home to be with the Lord on Saturday April 10, 2021 surrounded by family.

Denise was a native of Port Arthur TX, born on May 24, 1954 to the late Joseph H. Johnson Sr. and Theresa Emma Johnson.

She was a member of the 1972 class of Abraham Lincoln High School and an employee of St. Mary’s hospital

where she retired after 24 years of service.

She was sweet, humble, caring and spent her retirement years loving and spoiling her grandchildren.

Denise was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers; Joseph (Bookie) Johnson Jr. and Reginald (Reggie) Johnson.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, LaToya Wise (Clifford Jr.), Donavia Johnson (Xavier Byers), seven grandchildren; Nazaih Perry (Terrance Singleton), DeAndre (Brotha) Angelle, DeOnte (Sonny) Angelle, Clifford (Trey) Wise lll, Torrin (Chad) Alpough, Kyndle Byers, and Karley Byers, four great-grandchilden; Donovan (Junior) Petetan Jr., Chauncey (Chubb)Singleton, Aria Angelle, Hollie Singleton, along with step-siblings, nieces, nephews and close friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.