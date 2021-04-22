Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 14-20
Groves Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 14 to April 20:
April 14
- Juan Hernandez-Mejia, 48, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated in the 2700 block of Main Avenue.
- Dominique Matthews, 29, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Landon Green, 29, was arrested for warrants, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Christopher Aguilar, 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6000 block of West Washington.
- Travon Hull, 20, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawfully Carrying a weapon by a felon in the 3100 block of Charles Avenue.
- Katie Brammer, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6200 block of Jefferson Boulevard.
- Two assaults were reported in the 5400 block of Twin City Highway.
An Information report was completed in the 3200 block of East Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of Kent Avenue.
April 15
- Percy Joseph, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
- An Assault was reported in the 5900 block of Monroe Boulevard.
April 16
- Brandon Wallace, 23, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 5500 block of West Washington.
April 17
- Diego Hortigosa, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Gerald Taylor, 65, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.
- Dylan Miller, 21, was arrested for assault in the 3100 block of East Parkway.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2900 block of Azalea Avenue.
April 18
- David Tran, 29, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication in the 5000 block of South 32nd Street.
- Brandon Hoffpauir, 31, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of 39th Street.
- Melissa Temple, 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4700 block of Lawndale Avenue.
- Andrea Petry, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Davisha Whitmore, 26, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6200 block of Warren Street.
April 19
- No reports.
April 20
- Gabriel Briseno, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Clifford Bruno Jr., 34, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Harassment was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
- Aggravated assault was reported in the 3800 block of Kinard Street.
- An assault was reported in the 5000 block of East Parkway Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5200 block of Main Avenue.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 3900 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Dryden Road.