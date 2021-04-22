Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 14-20

Groves Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 14 to April 20:

April 14

Juan Hernandez-Mejia, 48, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated in the 2700 block of Main Avenue.

Dominique Matthews, 29, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Landon Green, 29, was arrested for warrants, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Christopher Aguilar, 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6000 block of West Washington.

Travon Hull, 20, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawfully Carrying a weapon by a felon in the 3100 block of Charles Avenue.

Katie Brammer, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6200 block of Jefferson Boulevard.

Two assaults were reported in the 5400 block of Twin City Highway.

An Information report was completed in the 3200 block of East Drive.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of Kent Avenue.

April 15

Percy Joseph, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.

An Assault was reported in the 5900 block of Monroe Boulevard.

April 16

Brandon Wallace, 23, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 5500 block of West Washington.

April 17

Diego Hortigosa, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Gerald Taylor, 65, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.

Dylan Miller, 21, was arrested for assault in the 3100 block of East Parkway.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2900 block of Azalea Avenue.

April 18

David Tran, 29, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication in the 5000 block of South 32 nd Street.

Street. Brandon Hoffpauir, 31, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Melissa Temple, 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4700 block of Lawndale Avenue.

Andrea Petry, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Davisha Whitmore, 26, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6200 block of Warren Street.

April 19

No reports.

April 20