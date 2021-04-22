2 killed in multiple vehicle crash that closes lanes of I-10 traffic

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 10, near Smith Road, in Jefferson County.

At this early stage in the crash investigation, two people have been pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Travis McCall at the crash scene.

The initial reports received by DPS were incorrect as to a piece of heavy equipment becoming dislodged from a commercial motor vehicle.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates a 2013 Toyota pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-10, near Smith Road.

Construction crews in the area were working and operating a heavy crane. It appears the crane experienced some type of malfunction and struck the Toyota pickup.

Both occupants of the Toyota pickup truck are deceased, and troopers are working to identify both victims.

As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, DPS said all westbound traffic lanes of I-10, near Smith Road, remain closed with no estimation as to when the roadway will reopen to traffic.