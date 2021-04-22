expand
April 22, 2021

Santos Vargas is a shareholder at Davis & Santos in San Antonio. The incoming State Bar of Texas Board of Directors chairman takes office in June. (Courtesy photo)

Port Arthur native selected State Bar of Texas chair-elect

By PA News

Published 12:27 am Thursday, April 22, 2021

Santos Vargas was selected chair-elect of the State Bar of Texas Board of Directors during the board’s quarterly meeting held April 16.

Vargas was born and raised in Port Arthur and attended St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School.

Vargas, a shareholder at Davis & Santos in San Antonio, will take office in June and will serve as chair until June 2022.

Vargas has served on the State Bar Board of Directors since 2019. He served as 2018- 2019 president of the San Antonio Bar Association and is a past-president of the San Antonio Young Lawyers Association.

Vargas also served as a member and eventually chair of the State Bar Local Bar Services Committee from 2012 to 2019, and sat on the State Bar Annual Meeting Committee in 2015.

He is a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation and San Antonio Bar Foundation and a member of the William S. Sessions American Inn of Court.

“As the son of immigrants who never had an opportunity to obtain an education in their home country, I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities this country has provided me,” Vargas wrote in his nomination letter to the board.

“I have consistently strived to give back through service, including to the legal profession.”

Vargas earned his J.D. from Syracuse University in 2004.

